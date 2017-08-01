Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Aug 1, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) has decided to increase prices of its high-purity fluorine-based gases for electronics. Specifically, SDK will increase prices of high-purity FC-116 (C2F6) and FC-14 (CF4) gases by about 500 yen (US$4.5) per kilogram each as from shipments on September 1, 2017. SDK will start contacting its customers concerning this price increase.C2F6 is used mainly as a cleaning gas in the production of semiconductors to remove unwanted chemical substances that adhere to chamber walls after deposition of thin films on silicon substrates. Meanwhile, CF4 is used mainly as an etching gas in the production of semiconductors, LCD panels, GaN LEDs, and polycrystalline-silicon-based solar cells, to produce electronic circuits by creating fine ditches and holes in thin films on silicon substrates.As for the current condition of high-purity fluorine-based gases, while the demand continues to be lively, our production costs have increased due to the rise in the prices of raw materials and energy costs. Although we worked hard to reduce costs by improving production efficiency and other means, we have concluded that we have no alternative but to ask our customers to bear a part of the cost increase in order to ensure the stable supply of C2F6 and CF4 gases.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.