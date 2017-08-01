Public Relations Office Phone: 81-3-5470-3235

TOKYO, Aug 1, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Showa Denko ("SDK"; TSE:4004) started to supply "low-carbon" hydrogen gas made from used plastics (low-carbon hydrogen) at its Kawasaki Plant to TOMOE SHOKAI Co., Ltd.'s Shinsuna Hydrogen Station located in Koto-ku, Tokyo last month. TOMOE SHOKAI is a retailer of high-pressure gases, headquartered in Ota-ku, Tokyo.SDK's "Demonstration Project to Promote Local Consumption of Locally Produced Low-carbon Hydrogen Gas Made from Used Plastics" had been accredited as an official project under the framework of "FY 2015 Regional Cooperation and Low-carbon Hydrogen Technology Demonstration Project" commissioned by the Ministry of Environment. SDK has been promoting this demonstration project in cooperation with Kawasaki City since July 2015*, aiming to realize low-carbon hydrogen based society. In this project, SDK plans to: 1) refine hydrogen suitable for use in fuel cell (FC) and fuel cell vehicle (FCV), 2) supply hydrogen gas to a coastal zone (Tonomachi) through a pipeline, and 3) build a regional supply chain model of low-carbon hydrogen through demonstrational use of hydrogen in FCs and FCVs.This time, in cooperation with TOMOE SHOKAI, SDK supplies hydrogen gas to Shinsuna Hydrogen Station owned and operated by TOMOE SHOKAI, and fills the tanks of FCVs with hydrogen.SDK has been promoting its products and technologies aiming to contribute to solving social problems including global environmental, energy, and natural resource issues. SDK will continue contributing to creation of sustainable society through development of environment-friendly products and production processes.Reference*Through the promotion of the Demonstration Project to Promote Local Consumption of Locally Produced Low-carbon Hydrogen Gas Made from Used Plastics, SDK and Kawasaki City aims to demonstrate the feasibility of an integrated regional system to produce and consume hydrogen made from used plastics. In this project, SDK supplies hydrogen gas to users in KING SKYFRONT at Tonomachi, which is located in the coastal area of Kawasaki City, through pipelines.About Showa Denko K.K.Showa Denko K.K. ("SDK"; TSE:4004, US:SHWDF) is a major manufacturer and marketer of chemical products serving a wide range of fields ranging from heavy industry to the electronic and computer industries. The Petrochemicals Sector provides cracker products such as ethylene and propylene, the Chemicals Sector provides industrial and high-performance gases and chemicals and high-purity gases and chemicals for the semiconductor industry, and the Inorganics Sector provides ceramics products such as alumina, abrasive, refractory and graphite electrodes and fine carbon products. Today, the Aluminum Sector provides aluminum materials and high-value-added fabricated aluminum, the Electronics Sector provides HD media, compound semiconductors such as ultra high-bright LEDs and rare earth magnetic alloys, and the Advanced Battery Materials Department (ABM) provides lithium-ion battery components. For more information, please visit www.sdk.co.jp/english/.Source: Showa Denko K.K.Contact:Copyright 2017 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.