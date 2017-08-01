HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 --

Best Employers in Hong Kong lead the way with 21 points higher engagement score than market average

Best Employers also have 5 percent higher retention of newly hired employees and 10 percent lower attrition overall, compared to market average

Two special recognitions announced -- Best Employer for Commitment to Engagement and Best Employer for Women

Aon, a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement, and health solutions, has named five organisations as Best Employers Hong Kong 2017.

The business landscape in Hong Kong remains volatile this year, where 60 percent of CEOs quote market factors as the prime inhibitor to their organisation's success. Key people risks include poor availability and selection of talent in the external labour market and inability to retain good talent. Yet, Aon Best Employers in Hong Kong excel with 10 percent lower attrition and 5 percent higher retention levels than the market average and continue to achieve exceptional engagement scores of 78 percent (market average, 57 percent). 80 percent of Best Employers saw engagement levels increase by up to 10 points.

On average, Best Employers also scored in excess of 20 points as compared to market average across employer brand, leadership, and high performance culture indices.

The Aon Best Employers in Hong Kong for 2017 are:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organisation (listed alphabetically) Category ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- AIA International Limited Best Employer Hong Kong ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Express International, Inc. Best Employer Hong Kong ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Best Employer Hong Kong ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DHL Express Hong Kong Best Employer Hong Kong ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- McDonald's Restaurants (Hong Kong) Limited Best Employer Hong Kong ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

In addition, two organisations received special recognition:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Organisation Category ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- American Express International, Inc. Best Employer for Women ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited Best Employer for Commitment to Engagement ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Three organisations were also named Best Employers Hong Kong 2017 through the Global programme -- InterContinental Hotels Group, Hong Kong; Marriott International, Hong Kong; and Tata Communications (Hong Kong) Limited.

Mary Yu, Head of Talent Solutions, Aon Hewitt Hong Kong, discussed the exceptional qualities of an Aon Best Employer when it comes to employee engagement: "Best Employer organisations have taken employee engagement to another level -- by implementing a continuous feedback, insight, and action loop so that they can have the right data to get a full perspective of the people experience across the talent life cycle. By doing this, leaders can make better investment decisions on their talent, own the engagement of their teams, and deliver an extraordinary employee experience. As a result, Best Employer organisations outperform other organisations on a range of critical business and talent metrics."

Tzeitel Fernandes, Managing Director, Aon Hewitt Hong Kong, added: "Not only do organisations with high engagement levels have employees who will say good things about working there and strive harder in the jobs, these employees will also stay instead of being easily lured away. As a result, Best Employers are able to retain the exceptional talent that they already have and invest in those with high potential in order to develop a strong leadership pipeline for the future."

About the Aon Best Employers programme

Aon Best Employers is a flagship programme, designed to improve employee engagement, leadership effectiveness, employer brand, and culture to drive high performance. It is the most credible and comprehensive survey of its kind in Asia Pacific and Middle East. The survey leverages on Aon Hewitt's professional 3-tier assessment tools and includes participants from a variety of industries -- including finance, F&B, hospitality, pharmaceutical, and more. Now in its 17th year, the Aon Best Employers programme runs across 14 markets in APACMEA: Australia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Middle East, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand.

For further information about the Aon Best Employers programme, visit: http://bit.ly/2h5inoW

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions. Our 50,000 colleagues in 120 countries empower results for clients by using proprietary data and analytics to deliver insights that reduce volatility and improve performance.

For further information on our capabilities and to learn how we empower results for clients, please visit https://apac.aonhewitt.com

