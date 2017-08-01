Fiskars Corporation Half Year Financial Report August 1, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. (EEST)



FISKARS HALF YEAR FINANCIAL REPORT JANUARY-JUNE 2017: Good progress in Q2 - comparable net sales and comparable EBITA increased



Second quarter 2017 in brief:



-- Net sales decreased by 1.2% to EUR 290.0 million (Q2 2016: 293.5) -- Comparable net sales1) increased by 0.6% -- Comparable2) EBITA increased by 7% to EUR 22.4 million (20.9) -- EBITA increased to EUR 21.3 million (18.4) -- Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes amounted to EUR 48.6 million (39.1) -- Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 0.31 (-0.26). Operative earnings per share3) totaled EUR 0.14 (0.08)



January-June 2017 in brief:



-- Net sales increased by 1.1% to EUR 596.1 million (Q1-Q2 2016: 589.7) -- Comparable net sales1) increased by 2.7% -- Comparable2) EBITA increased by 18% to EUR 54.4 million (45.9) -- EBITA increased to EUR 52.2 million (45.2) -- Cash flow from operating activities before financial items and taxes amounted to EUR 2.2 million (2.9) -- Earnings per share (EPS) were EUR 1.39 (-0.25). Operative earnings per share3) totaled EUR 0.34 (0.19)



Outlook for 2017 unchanged:



Fiskars expects the Group's net sales, excluding the net sales of businesses divested in 2016 (2016: EUR 1,180 million) and comparable EBITA (2016: EUR 107 million) to increase from the previous year.



Interim President and CEO, Fiskars, Teemu Kangas-Kärki:



"Fiskars Group had a good first half of 2017, with comparable net sales and comparable EBITA growing clearly. Despite the tough market conditions in some of our key markets, we have grown our business and taken market share with several of our brands, including Fiskars, Iittala, Royal Copenhagen, Royal Doulton, Rörstrand, and Arabia. After the strong first quarter, we continued to grow our comparable net sales and comparable EBITA during the second quarter of 2017. While the second quarter got off to a slow start due to weather conditions and the challenging trade environment, Fiskars Group made good progress during the quarter.



The growth of comparable net sales was excellent in Europe and Asia-Pacific during the first half of the year. I was particularly pleased to see that the strong performance of the Scandinavian Living business continued and the business demonstrated robust growth during the second quarter, supported by the Finland 100 anniversary products by Arabia and Iittala brands as well as the Royal Copenhagen and Rörstrand brands. Despite the tough weather conditions, the comparable net sales grew in the Functional business during the first half of the year.



The comparable net sales grew in the Functional Americas business during the first half of the year, whereas the comparable net sales in the entire Americas region was adversely impacted by two factors. The premium sales channels in the Living business continued to face headwind in the U.S. and the market for outdoor knives has not recovered in the region. We do not expect the conditions in the premium sales channels for the living products in the U.S. to improve in the short term. Therefore, we continued to invest in brand development in the English & Crystal Living business, supporting future growth opportunities. Furthermore, we are focused on developing our omnichannel approach across the businesses to succeed in the changing business environment.



Fiskars operates globally with a considerable part of the business in the U.S. The U.S. dollar has weakened during the first half of the year, and should the weakening continue, the translation exposure may have a material impact on our reported financial figures. We continue to focus on driving profitable growth and strengthen our capabilities to progress in all the markets where we operate. We are determined to grow our core businesses, build iconic lifestyle brands, and create high quality consumer experiences - by making the everyday extraordinary."



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------------------------------------------- 1) Using comparable exchange rates, excluding the divested Spring USA (September 2016) and the divested container gardening businesses in the U.S. (January 2016) and Europe (December 2016) 2) Items affecting comparability include items such as restructuring costs, impairment or provisions charges and releases, integration related costs, and gain and loss from the sale of businesses 3) Operative earnings per share do not include net changes in the fair value of the investment portfolio and dividends received



Group key figures



EUR million Q2 2017 Q2 2016 Change Q1?Q2 2017 Q1?Q2 2016 Change 2016 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -------------- Net sales 290.0 293.5 -1.2% 596.1 589.7 1.1% 1,204.6 Comparable 290.0 288.3 0.6% 594.4 579.0 2.7% 1,179.8 net sales1) EBITA 21.3 18.4 15% 52.2 45.2 15% 96.7 Items -1.1 -2.5 -2.2 -0.7 -10.4 affecting comparabilit y in EBITA2) Comparable 22.4 20.9 7% 54.4 45.9 18% 107.1 EBITA Operating 17.8 14.8 20% 45.2 38.5 17% 82.7 profit (EBIT) Net change in 17.4 -34.9 98.7 -60.6 6.1 the fair value of investment portfolio Profit before 33.9 -22.0 148.2 -18.8 92.8 taxes Profit for 25.8 -20.9 114.0 -19.3 65.4 the period Operative 0.14 0.08 75% 0.34 0.19 80% 0.56 earnings/sha re, EUR3) Earnings/shar 0.31 -0.26 1.39 -0.25 0.78 e, EUR Equity per 15.02 13.69 10% 14.91 share, EUR Cash flow 48.6 39.1 24% 2.2 2.9 -24% 120.7 from operating activities before financial items and taxes Equity ratio, 67% 66% 69% % Net gearing, 19% 20% 12% % Capital 7.3 10.2 -28% 14.8 18.4 -20% 37.6 expenditure Personnel 7,863 8,030 -2% 7,849 8,061 -3% 8,000 (FTE), average --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



1) Using comparable exchange rates, excluding the divested Spring USA (September 2016) and the divested container gardening businesses in the U.S. (January 2016) and Europe (December 2016) 2) In Q2 2017, items affecting comparability consist of net costs related to the Alignment program. In Q2 2016, items include costs from the sale of the boats business as well as net costs related to the Supply Chain 2017 program and Alignment programs. 3) Excluding net change in the fair value of the investment portfolio and dividends received. The comparison period has been restated to also exclude the exchange rate gains related to the investment portfolio



FISKARS CORPORATION



Teemu Kangas-Kärki Interim President and CEO



