Regulatory News:
IPSEN
Aggregated presentation by day and market
|Issuer name
|
Issuer identification code
|Transaction date
|
Identification code of the
|
Daily total volume (in
|
Daily weighted average
|Platform
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.24
|FR0010259150
|2049
|110,37
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.25
|FR0010259150
|5000
|110,71
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.26
|FR0010259150
|5000
|109,99
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.27
|FR0010259150
|16000
|108,56
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|2017.07.28
|FR0010259150
|4353
|104,59
|XPAR
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
IPSEN
Aymeric Le Chatelier
Executive Vice President, Finance
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55
E-mail: aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com
or
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
or
Olivier Jochem
Company Secretary
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 51 31
E-mail: olivier.jochem@ipsen.com
or
Fabien Puibarreau
Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com