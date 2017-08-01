Regulatory News:

IPSEN

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares

acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.24 FR0010259150 2049 110,37 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.25 FR0010259150 5000 110,71 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.26 FR0010259150 5000 109,99 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.27 FR0010259150 16000 108,56 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 2017.07.28 FR0010259150 4353 104,59 XPAR

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

Contacts:

IPSEN

Aymeric Le Chatelier

Executive Vice President, Finance

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 53 55

E-mail: aymeric.le.chatelier@ipsen.com

or

Eugenia Litz

Vice-President Investor Relations

Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721

E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com

or

Olivier Jochem

Company Secretary

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 51 31

E-mail: olivier.jochem@ipsen.com

or

Fabien Puibarreau

Senior Legal Counsel Head of Company Law and Securities Law

Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86

E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com