Cargotec Corporation: Hiab to acquire the loader crane business of Argos in Brazil

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 1 AUGUST 2017 AT 9 AM EEST

Hiab, part of Cargotec, has entered into an agreement to acquire the loader crane business of one of Brazil's leading loader crane manufacturers Argos Guindastes Indústria e Comércio Ltda. The acquisition is expected to take place during the third quarter 2017. The parties have agreed not to disclose the transaction value.

With this acquisition, Hiab will underpin its leadership ambition by making a strong entrance to the Brazilian market and establishing a solid foundation for its business in the whole region.

Argos is a privately owned company that has grown substantially since its establishment in 2002 to become one of the leading players in the loader crane industry in Brazil. The company has a manufacturing facility in Santo Antonio da Patrulha, and an extensive distribution network across Brazil and Latin America. The net sales of Argos were less than EUR 10 million in 2016. Hiab will employ approximately 60 persons in Brazil.

"Brazil is one of the world's largest markets for loader cranes. A presence in Brazil is important in order to become the leading player in the global load handling industry. The acquisition of Argos is another concrete step in line with our strategy to grow and become the number one player in load handling worldwide," says Roland Sundén, President, Hiab.

"Historically, Argos is one of the largest players and providers of industry leading equipment in the Brazilian crane market. This along the complementary product portfolio of Argos and Hiab, large installed base, strong distribution network, as well as the well-known Argos brand will provide us great business opportunities in the future," concludes Joakim Andersson, Senior Vice President, Cranes, Hiab.

Further information:

Joakim Andersson, Senior Vice President, Cranes, Hiab; joakim.andersson@hiab.com, tel. +46 706 126 124

Nikolaus Scheurer, Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Hiab; nikolaus.scheurer@hiab.com, tel. +46 706 005 237

Hiab is the world's leading provider of on-road load handling equipment, intelligent services and digitally connected solutions. As the industry pioneer, Hiab's more than 3,000 employees worldwide focus on our commitment to increase efficiency in our customers' businesses and to shape the future of intelligent load handling.

Hiab's offering encompasses class-leading load handling equipment, including HIAB loader cranes, LOGLIFT and JONSERED forestry and recycling cranes, MOFFETT truck mounted forklifts, MULTILIFT demountables, and tail lifts under ZEPRO, DEL, and WALTCO brands. Hiab's ProCareTM service, award-winning HiVisionTM crane control system, and HiConnectTM platform demonstrate our constant drive to provide intelligent services and connected solutions that add value to our customers. www.hiab.com

Hiab is part of Cargotec Corporation. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2016 totalled approximately EUR 3.5 billion, and it employs over 11,000 people. www.cargotec.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Cargotec Corporation via Globenewswire

