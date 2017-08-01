Technogym Appointed Official Supplier to 2017 Athletics World Championships

CESENA, Italy, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Over 3000 athletes taking part to London 2017 will train on the latest Technogym athletic training solutions

Technogym, a world leading company in fitness equipment and wellness solutions, has been appointed the official supplier of the Athletics World Championships and the World Para Athletics Championships taking place in London this summer.

The event - London's biggest sporting event since the London 2012 Olympic Games - will bring together more than 3,000 world-class athletes from more than 200 countries, who will compete in 30 sessions across 20 jam-packed and action-fuelled days during the World Para Athletics Championships (14-23 July) and World Athletics Championships (4-13 August).

Technogym has equipped the athlete training facilities with state of the art cardio, strength and functional equipment providing first class training facilities for the athletes both in the build-up and during the Championships.

Some of the innovative Technogym equipment athletes will train on includes the newly released SKILLROW: the first indoor rowing solution designed to improve anaerobic power, aerobic capacity and neuromuscular abilities; SKILLMILL, a non-motorised functional training product specifically designed for athletic performance training; and Pure Strength plate-loaded equipment.

As suppliers to the last six editions of the Olympic Games, from Sydney 2000 to Rio 2016, the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games and recently appointed as Official Supplier also for the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games, Technogym is internationally recognised for setting the standard in athletic training, rehabilitation and wellness.

Nerio Alessandri, Technogym Founder and CEO, added: "We are proud to have been selected as the official fitness equipment supplier to the Athletics World Championships. Through our long-standing associations with elite sports and our dedicated Research and Development team, Technogym is committed in developing the most advanced equipment and technology for both the world's top athletes and the 'everyday champions' training in over 80,000 Technogym equipped wellness centers and fitness facilities in the world."