M Pharmaceutical, Inc.: M Pharmaceutical USA Announces a Change of Name to Callitas Therapeutics

CINCINNATI, OH / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / M Pharmaceutical Inc. (CSE: MQ, OTCQB: MPHMF, FWB: T3F2) ("M Pharma"), announces today that to better align with its expertise in the healthcare field, it is changing the name and branding of its wholly owned subsidiary M Pharmaceutical USA branding to Callitas Therapeutics Inc. The name of the parent company remains as it is for now.

A clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for weight management and female health and wellness, the new name reflects its broader commitment to drive the innovations needed to shape the future of healthcare. The new corporate website is now - www.callitas.com.

"Our new name, Callitas Therapeutics, reflects our wide-ranging business objective of developing and delivering innovative technologies for weight management and female health and wellness," said Gary Thompson, President and CEO of Callitas Therapeutics and M Pharma. "As a company with its roots in female health and wellness, we are committed to delivering breakthrough products and services that truly improve daily living. Aligning our logo with the beautiful and strong Calla Lily seems most appropriate in light of our mission."

Formed in early 2015, Callitas Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage company developing innovative technologies for obesity, weight management and female health & wellness. In addition to its recent acquisitions of C-103, a reformulation of Orlistat and assets from 40J's LLC, M Pharma is scheduled to launch their FDA cleared fertility product branded as ToConceive sometime in September 2017.

M Pharmaceutical Inc. trades on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the ticker symbol "MQ" as well as on the OTCQB as "MPHMF" and FWB (Frankfurt Stock Exchange) as "T3F2."

