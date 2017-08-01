Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-08-01 09:32 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The retail turnover (including VAT) of the Apranga Group reached EUR 19.0 million in July 2017, and has increased by 0.6% in comparison to July 2016.



In January through July 2017, the retail turnover of Apranga Group (including VAT) amounted to EUR 118.3 million, and increased by 4.4% year-to-year.



In January-July 2017, the retail turnover of the Apranga Group in Lithuania increased by 3.9% year-to-year, in Latvia increased by 2.5% and in Estonia by 9.0%.



Currently Apranga Group operates the chain of 181 stores (105 in Lithuania, 47 in Latvia and 29 in Estonia) covering the gross area of 84.4 thousand sq. m., or by 4.2% more than a year ago.



