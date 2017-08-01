PJSC MAGNIT - Opening of the 15000th Store

Press Release

Krasnodar

August 1, 2017

Magnit Has Opened its 15,000th Store

Krasnodar, August 1, 2017: Magnit PJSC, one of Russia's leading retailers (the "Company"; MOEX and LSE: MGNT) announces the opening of its 15,000th store.

Please be informed that the Company has opened its 15,000th store at the following address: 9 Philippova street, Novokuznetsk, Kemerovo region. As of June 30, 2017 there are 22 convenience stores and 10 cosmetics stores in this city. The total space of the store is 449 sq. m. and its selling space is 339 sq. m. The outlet is leased by the Company. Assortment of the store consists of about 3,000 SKUs. The store is open 7 days a week from 9 am to 10 pm.

Timothy Post Head of Investor Relations

Email: post@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 17600 Dina Svishcheva Deputy Director, Investor Relations

Email: Chistyak@magnit.ru

Office: +7-861-277-4554 x 15101 Media Inquiries Media Relations Department

press@magnit.ru

Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2017, Magnit operated 35 distribution centers and 14,844 stores (11,114 convenience, 430 hypermarkets and 3,300 drogerie stores) in 2,567 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation.

In accordance with the unaudited IFRS management accounts for 1H 2017, Magnit had revenues of RUB 555 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 49 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB+. Measured by market capitalization, Magnit is one of the largest retailers in Europe.