The Nova Olinda project will be located near Ribera do Piauí, in the microregion of Alto Médio Canindé.

The government of the Brazilian state of Piauí has announced Enel Green Power Brasil Participações Ltda., the Brazilian unit of Italian energy company Enel, was granted environmental authorization for a 290 MW PV project it is planning to build in Ribera do Piauí, in the microregion of Alto Médio Canindé, northeastern Brazil.

The local environment department Secretaria Estadual de Meio Ambiente do Piauí (SEMAR) has also granted approval for the construction of a 500 KV transmission line to connect the facility to the country's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...