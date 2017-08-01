sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

46,235 Euro		+0,075
+0,16 %
WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
01.08.2017 | 10:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sampo Oyj: Sampo Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2017 will be published on 9 August 2017

SAMPO PLC          STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE        1 August 2017 at 11:30 am


Sampo Group's Half-Year Financial Report for 2017 will be published on 9 August 2017

Sampo Group will publish the Half-Year Financial Report for January-June 2017 on 9 August between 9:30 am and 10:00 am Finnish time (7:30-8:00 am UK time). The Half-Year Financial Report and Supplementary Financial Information package will be available at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result).

Press conference

9 August 12:30 pm Finnish time
Savoy (Main cabinet, 7th floor), Eteläesplanadi 14, Helsinki

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh will give a presentation on Sampo's January-June 2017 key figures. The presentation will be given in Finnish.

Analyst conference call

9 August at 4:00 pm Finnish time (2:00 pm UK time)
tel. +44 (0)33 0336 9105, +1 719 325 2213, +46 (0)8 5033 6574, +358 (0)9 7479 0361

Confirmation Code: 2459098

Group CEO and President Kari Stadigh, Group CFO Peter Johansson, Head of P&C Insurance Torbjörn Magnusson and Head of IR and Group Communications Jarmo Salonen will attend an English-language conference call for investors and analysts.

The conference call can also be followed live at www.sampo.com/result (http://www.sampo.com/result). A recorded version will later be available at the same address.

SAMPO PLC

Investor Relations and Group Communications

