IFS Extends Leadership in Service Management With two Acquisitions: mplsystems Limited and Field Service Management Limited

WASHINGTON, Aug 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global enterprise applications company, today announces it has completed the acquisition of mplsystems Limited and Field Service Management Limited. mplsystems Limited is a provider of omni-channel contact center and customer engagement software that, together with IFS's leading Service Management offering, provides a complete end-to-end customer engagement solution. Field Service Management Limited, an implementation specialist of Field Service Management solutions in the UK and Ireland will bolster IFS's Service Management sales, consulting, and support organisation in the region.

UK-based mplsystems Limited develops and implements omni-channel contact center and field service management solutions at some of the UK's most well respected brands, including: Babcock International, HomeServe, Ecomaster, ENGIE, and Iceland. The company is recognized as a Visionary by Gartner in its Magic Quadrant for Contact Center as a Service for Western Europe (published 24 October 2016) and a Niche Player in its Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center (published 8 May 2017), primarily thanks to its investment in innovation that has resulted in a flexible, integrated and easy-to-use contact center management platform.

Field Service Management Limited is a UK based implementation partner of IFS in the UK and Ireland. Its expert team of Service Management consultants will join IFS's UK operation in order to drive further growth in the region. To date, Field Service Management Limited has supported IFS with some of the largest service management implementations in the UK.

Commenting on the acquisitions, Fredrik vom Hofe, Group Senior Vice President for Business Development at IFS said "IFS is already recognized as a global leader in the Service Management sector, which we are extending further with these two acquisitions. The opportunity resulting from the acquisition of mplsystems will mean that businesses around the world who want to deliver the best customer service from the moment a customer makes an enquiry through to an issue being resolved, now have the most complete and connected service management proposition available on the market'.

Paul White, CEO of mplsystems Limited, stated "The team at mplsystems is delighted to be joining forces with IFS. We now have a great opportunity to take our award winning omni-channel and customer engagement solutions onto the world stage".

Alex Stratis, research analyst at IDC, commented: "IFS is not only extending but also strengthening its Service Management proposition with the acquisition of mplsystems. The combination of IFS's existing capabilities in managing field service with mplsystems' ability to connect to service recipients via contact center, web, text, and mobile interfaces means customer engagement can be managed in a more integrated way. Both companies share similar values in innovation and a customer centric mindset which is important for the businesses to effectively integrate."

The financial terms of the acquisitions are not being disclosed.

Fredrik vom Hofe

Group Senior Vice President of Business Development.

Phone: 46-733-453046

fredrik.vom.hofe@ifsworld.com



Oliver Pilgerstorfer

Vice President of Strategic Marketing and Communications.

Phone: 44-1494-428900

oliver.pilgerstorfer@ifsworld.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/ifs/r/ifs-extends-leadership-in-service-management-with-two-acquisitions--mplsystems-limited-and-field-ser,c2320459

The following files are available for download: