Following the successful merger of different communication and information technologies, Telia Lietuva continuous its business consolidation strategy by concentrating corporate communication, brand and marketing competences into a new single unit. As a result, Head of Corporate Affairs, Audrone Mažeikaite, leaves Telia Lietuva as of 18 August 2017, and the structure as well as the Head of a newly created unit will be announced in October.



Until announcement of a new unit formation and appointment of a new Head, Vija Valentukonyte will be acting Head of Corporate Affairs.



The responsibility for Public Affairs of the Company from now on moves to Giedre Kaminskaite-Salters, Head of Legal.



Audrius Stasiulaitis, Spokesperson, tel. +370 5 236 7019