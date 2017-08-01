sprite-preloader
01.08.2017 | 12:39
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

GKN PLC - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire
London, August 1

GKN plc

Voting Rights and Capital

In compliance with Rule 5.6.1 of the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, as at 31 July 2017 the issued ordinary share capital of GKN plc consisted of 1,726,103,630 ordinary shares of 10p each. Each ordinary share carries one vote. GKN plc holds 8,684,186 ordinary shares in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in GKN plc is 1,717,419,444.

The above figure (1,717,419,444) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, GKN plc under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

01 August 2017

LEI: 213800QNZ22GS95OSW84

Classification of Information: Total number of voting rights and capital


