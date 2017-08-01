Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: DuPont's Operating Earnings per Share Rose 11%

Research Desk Line-up: Potash Corp. of Saskatchewan Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

During the quarter ended on June 30, 2017, DuPont reported net sales of $7.42 billion compared to $7.06 billion recorded at the end of Q2 FY16. Net sales numbers for the reported quarter outshined market forecasts of $7.26 billion.

In Q2 FY17, DuPont's total segment operating earnings came in at $1.76 billion, which was above the $1.61 billion recorded in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, total segment's operating margins increased about 80 basis points y-o-y in Q2 FY17.

The chemical Company reported GAAP income from continuing operation after tax of $859 million, or $0.98 per diluted share, in Q2 FY17 compared to $1.03 billion, or $1.17 per diluted share, in Q2 FY16. The Company's Q2 FY17 non-GAAP operating earnings was $1.21 billion, or $1.38 per diluted share, which came in above the $1.09 billion, or $1.24 per diluted share, reported in Q2 FY16 and market expectations of $1.29 per diluted share.

Segment-Performance

For Q2 FY17, Agriculture segment reported net sales of $3.45 billion compared to $3.22 billion in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's operating earnings increased to $963 million in Q2 FY17 from $865 million in Q2 FY16.

Performance Materials segment contributed $1.38 billion to total net sales during Q2 FY17 compared to $1.34 billion in Q2 FY16. Additionally, this segment's operating income stood at $329 million for the reported quarter versus $325 million in Q2 FY16.

The Company's Nutrition & Health net sales were down marginally during Q2 FY17 to $818 million from $835 million in the year ago same period. However, the segment's operating earnings improved to $135 million in Q2 FY17 from $130 million in Q2 FY16.

DuPont's Protection Solutions sales stood at $801 million Q2 FY17 compared to $786 million in Q2 FY16. Furthermore, the segment's operating earnings increased to $191 million in Q2 FY17 from $188 million in the last year's comparable quarter.

In Q2 FY17, Electronics & Communications segment reported net sales of $546 million, up from $494 million recorded in the prior year's comparable quarter. Moreover, the segment's operating earnings improved to $116 million in Q2 FY17 from $93 million in Q2 FY16.

Industrial Biosciences' net sales improved to $395 million in Q2 FY17 from $355 million in Q2 FY16. Meanwhile, the segment's operating earnings grew to $76 million in Q2 FY17 from $62 million in Q2 FY16.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

During the first six months of FY17, DuPont used $4.06 billion of cash in its operating activities compared to cash used for operating activities of $1.46 billion in the year ago same period. The Company reported negative free cash flow of $4.58 billion in FY17 versus negative free cash flow of $1.97 billion recorded in the first half of FY16.

At the close of books in the reported quarter, DuPont had $3.25 billion in cash and cash equivalents compared to $4.61 billion at the close of books on December 31, 2016. Additionally, the Company's long-term borrowings and capital lease obligations increased to $10.09 billion on June 30, 2017, from $8.11 billion on December 31, 2016.

Dividend

In a separate press release on July 13, 2017, DuPont announced the third quarter common stock dividend of $0.38 per share, payable on September 29, 2017, to stockholders of record July 31, 2017. The upcoming dividend payment will be the Company's 452nd consecutive quarterly dividend since its first dividend in the fourth quarter of 1904.

Merger Update

DuPont's and the Dow Chemical Company's (NYSE: DOW) Boards of Directors have reiterated their support of the merger agreement through a press release on June 28, 2017. Both companies reaffirmed their expectation to close the merger in August 2017, with the intended spin-offs to occur within 18 months of closing.

Stock Performance

On Monday, July 31, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $82.21, declining 2.11% from its previous closing price of $83.98. A total volume of 2.18 million shares have exchanged hands. DuPont's stock price surged 2.17% in the last one month, 8.17% in the past six months, and 18.85% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 12.00%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 29.43 and has a dividend yield of 1.85%. The stock currently has a market cap of $71.86 billion.

