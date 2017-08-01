Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: McDonald's Reported 27.3% Increase in Net Income on a Y-O-Y Basis

Research Desk Line-up: Chipotle Mexican Grill Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

For three months ended June 30, 2017, McDonald's global comparable sales increased 6.6% compared to an increase of 3.1% in Q2 FY16, reflecting positive guest counts in all segments.

During Q2 FY17, McDonald's revenue decreased 3.5% to $6.05 billion on a y-o-y basis from $6.27 billion in Q2 FY16. The decline was mainly attributable to the impact of the Company's strategic re-franchising initiative. The revenue surpassed analysts' expectations of $6.00 billion. During Q2 FY17, McDonald's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses decreased 11.9% to $525.4 million from $596.1 million in Q2 FY16.

For the reported quarter, McDonald's operating income increased 23.7% to $2.30 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.86 billion in Q2 FY16. The improvement was mainly due to strong restaurant operating performance and G&A savings across all segments.

During Q2 FY17, the Company's net income increased 27.3% to $1.40 billion on a y-o-y basis from $1.10 billion in Q2 FY16. For the reported quarter, McDonald's diluted EPS increased 36% to $1.70 on a y-o-y basis from $1.25 in the same quarter last year.

Segment Details

US - During Q2 FY17, McDonald's US segment's comparable sales increased 3.9% compared to an increase of 1.7% in Q1 FY17. The increase was mainly due to value and premium offers on the menu and operational initiatives of past few years.

For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 5%, mainly due to higher sales-driven franchised margin dollars, G&A savings, and higher gains on sales of restaurants.

International Lead Markets - During Q2 FY17, McDonald's International Lead Markets segment's comparable sales increased 6.3% compared to an increase of 2.8% in Q1 FY17. The increase was mainly due to better performance in Canada and Germany and increased results across all other markets.

For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 13% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to sales-driven improvements in franchised margin dollars.

High-Growth Markets - During Q2 FY17, McDonald's High-Growth Markets segment's comparable sales increased 7% compared to an increase of 3.8% in Q1 FY17. The increase was mainly due to better results across the segment.

For the reported quarter, the segment's operating income increased 28% on a constant currency basis, primarily due to lower depreciation expense of accounting treatment associated with the pending sale of the China and the Hong Kong businesses.

Foundational Markets - During Q2 FY17, McDonald's Foundational Markets segment's comparable sales increased 13% compared to an increase of 10.7% in Q1 FY17. The increase was due to better results across the segment's geographic region.

Outlook

For FY17, McDonald is expecting SG&A expenses to decrease 7%-8% in a constant currency. The Company expects effective income tax to be in the range of 31%-33% for fiscal 2017. For FY17, McDonald estimates capital expenditure to be $1.7 billion.

Stock Performance

On Monday, July 31, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $155.14, slightly down 0.46% from its previous closing price of $155.85. A total volume of 4.28 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 3.34 million shares. McDonald's' stock price soared 9.91% in the last three months, 26.11% in the past six months, and 31.87% in the previous twelve months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have rallied 27.46%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 25.35 and has a dividend yield of 2.42%. At Monday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $127.34 billion.

