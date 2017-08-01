TORONTO, ON--(Marketwired - August 01, 2017) - Beleave Inc. ("Beleave" or the "Company") (CSE: BE) (CSE: BE.CN) (CNSX: BE) is pleased to announce that it is now beginning work on a technological development research project at Ryerson University, with the goal of developing and validating technologies that are able to quantify micronutrient and heavy metal content in the cannabis plant, in real time. This project is geared to help authorized cannabis cultivators optimize their cultivation process and allow them to rapidly evaluate quality assurance metrics of finished products.

Beleave is partnering with Dr. Robert Gossage, a professor in the department of Chemistry and Biology and Dr. Eric Da Silva, an assistant professor from the Department of Physics at Ryerson University to develop portable spectroscopic instruments and non-destructive methodologies which the Company plans to use to perfect their cultivation practices. The Company and principal investigator will also be making use of the Ryerson University Analytical Center to validate their novel instrumentation and methodologies.

A $25,000 Engage grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) has been awarded to help cover some research costs for the 6-month project, which will begin today, August 1 st , 2017. All intellectual property stemming from the development of this novel technology will belong to Beleave.

About Beleave

Beleave, Inc. is a biotech company committed to becoming a licensed producer under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR"). Beleave's wholly-owned subsidiary First Access Medical Inc. ("FAM") has applied for a license to cultivate and sell medical marihuana pursuant to the ACMPR. As of the date hereof, FAM has successfully advanced past the review stage, and has been issued an affirmation letter from Health Canada prior to a request for a pre-licensing inspection. Beleave's purpose-built facility is located near Hamilton, Ontario.

About Ryerson

Ryerson University is Canada's leader in innovative, career-oriented education. Urban, culturally diverse and inclusive, the university is home to more than 41,500 students, including 2,400 master's and PhD students, 3,200 faculty and staff, and nearly 170,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit www.ryerson.ca

About NSERC

NSERC invests over $1 billion each year in natural sciences and engineering research in Canada. Its investments deliver discoveries -- valuable world-firsts in knowledge claimed by a brain trust of over 11,000 professors. NSERC's investments enable partnerships and collaborations that connect industry with discoveries and the people behind them. Researcher-industry partnerships established by NSERC help inform R&D, solve scale-up challenges, and reduce the risks of developing high-potential technology.

NSERC also provides scholarships and hands-on training experience for more than 30,000 post-secondary students and post-doctoral fellows. These young researchers will be the next generation of science and engineering leaders in Canada.

