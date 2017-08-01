OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- CannaRoyalty Corp. (CSE: CRZ)(CSE: CRZ.CN)(CNSX: CRZ)(OTCQX: CNNRF) ("CannaRoyalty" or the "Company"), a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis industry, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, August 24, 2017 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss its 2017 second quarter financial results and provide investors with a business update. The call will be chaired by Marc Lustig, Chief Executive Officer and Francois Perrault, Chief Financial Officer. The Company plans to release its financial results at 6:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 24, 2017.

In addition, the Company announced that it has retained LodeRock Advisors Inc. ("LodeRock") to provide strategic investor relations and capital markets communications services. At the time of this press release, neither LodeRock nor its principals had any direct or indirect interest in CannaRoyalty securities. LodeRock is a group of senior capital markets executives with more than 100 years of collective experience in investor relations, equity research and investment management. LodeRock develops and executes institutional-quality investor relations programs that combine high-level advice with full-service execution, to assist its clients to achieve their capital markets objectives.

Conference Call Details

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Participant Dial- Webcast Reference in Number ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conference Call 647-427-7450; or http://bit.ly/2uEdwyi 1-888-231-8191 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Replay 416-849-0833; 613- 61940416 (available for 2 667-0035; or weeks) 1-855-859-2056 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

About CannaRoyalty

CannaRoyalty is a fully integrated, active investor and operator in the legal cannabis sector. Our focus is building and supporting a diversified portfolio of growth-ready assets in high-value segments of the cannabis sector, including research, consumer brands, devices and intellectual property. Our management team combines a hands-on understanding of the cannabis industry with seasoned financial know-how, assembling a platform of holdings via royalty agreements, equity interests, secured convertible debt, licensing agreements and its own branded portfolio.

