SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Skilljar, a cloud-based learning management system (LMS) platform for enterprises and their customers, announced today it has launched a major new update in the Salesforce AppExchange, with a four-fold increase in functionality and data availability. These improvements are already live and create even more actionable data for customer education teams that use Skilljar.

Since February of 2016, Skilljar for Salesforce has enabled seamless integration of Skilljar's award-winning training and certification software with Salesforce's customer success platform. This has empowered joint customers to easily view training data, build consolidated reporting dashboards, and trigger smooth training workflows -- all from directly within Salesforce.

With today's additional updates, Skilljar for Salesforce now tracks even more payment details, subscription access activity, live training attendance, and group analytics. These changes dramatically expand the data available to training, finance, and customer success teams, enabling enterprises to integrate historically siloed business systems and better evaluate the impact of training on the overall customer journey. New insights include:

The impact of training on product adoption

How training affects customer health scores, churn, renewals, and expansions

Additional details on training revenue generation and retention

Reach and response to promotional training activities

Deeper integrations with Salesforce-based customer health tools, such as Gainsight and Pardot.





"Skilljar has always been dedicated to providing a data-driven platform that allows our customers to advocate for the value of customer training," says Sandi Lin, co-founder and CEO of Skilljar. "Our updated Salesforce app now gives customers vastly improved capabilities to measure and demonstrate ROI. These analytics are essential for helping companies better understand and ultimately enable their customers."

About Salesforce AppExchange

Salesforce AppExchange is the world's leading enterprise apps marketplace that empowers companies to sell, service, market and engage in entirely new ways. With more than 2,800 partner apps and more than 3.5 million customer installs, it is the most comprehensive source of cloud, mobile, social, IoT and data science technologies for businesses.

Salesforce, App Cloud, AppExchange and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce.com, Inc.

About Skilljar

Skilljar is a cloud-based Learning Management System (LMS) for companies to educate their customers and partners. The online training platform accelerates customer onboarding and engagement by enabling multimedia course creation, an intuitive and mobile-responsive learning environment, and automated CRM data integrations. Founded in 2013, the company is located in Seattle, WA and backed by Trilogy Equity Partners. For more information visit www.skilljar.com

Additional Resources

Like Salesforce on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/salesforce

Follow Salesforce on Twitter: https://twitter.com/salesforce

Follow Skilljar on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skilljar

Follow Skilljar on Twitter: https://twitter.com/skilljar





Contact:

Skilljar

Email Contact



