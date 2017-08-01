Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring & Finishing Market to Grow at a CAGR of 12.9% by 2021: Key Vendors are ABB, FANUC, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, KUKA & Yaskawa Motorman

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global robotic cutting, deburring, and finishing market to grow at a CAGR of 12.92% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Robotic Cutting, Deburring, and Finishing Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand for human-robot collaboration. Application-specific requirements from manufacturing industries are expected to augment the development of cage-free robots. This technology will facilitate robots to perform industrial manufacturing operations in close proximity to humans. The concept of human-robot collaboration explains the assistance of robots to the human operator. Precisely, this concept signifies that robots are not the replacement of human, but complements the capabilities and relieves human operators in doing hazardous tasks. Human-robot collaboration can be used in heavy-duty works such as the lifting of heavy loads, cutting, deburring, and polishing of materials.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increasing need for accuracy and productivity in manufacturing process. The changing dynamics of the competitive industry has led to demand for increased productivity and reduced processing time. The intense competitive pressure has forced manufacturers to run their production process 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and stop only during maintenance. With traditional machines, all the cutting, deburring, and finishing operations in the manufacturing process are carried out on each workpiece with operator intervention. It results in low productivity, low accuracy, and often requires break during the manufacturing process. Thus, the concept of industrial robots came into existence to carry out various industrial operations such as material handling and material removal operation in a more convenient and affordable manner. These robots are built to perform cutting, deburring, and finishing task repeatedly without ever taking a break. In the opinion of many reputed machinists, the productivity of the factory can be tripled by replacing traditional machines with cutting, deburring, and finishing robots.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the growing operational difficulties due to technical challenges. In a machining operation, the reactionary forces on workpiece depend on the hardness and machinability of materials. As cutting, deburring, and finishing robots lack the required rigidity, the system sometimes vibrates and affects the finishing quality and accuracy of the workpiece. The robots deliver desired output while machining softer materials such as aluminum. However, they face an intense challenge while performing a machining operation on cold-rolled steel and hard materials. This problem is encountered due to the lack of rigidity of robots during machining those hard materials.

Key vendors



ABB

FANUC

Kawasaki Heavy Industries

KUKA

Yaskawa Motorman



Other prominent vendors



ARCOS

ATI Industrial Automation

Fastems

Genesis Sytems

Romheld Automation



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Vendor landscape



PART 13: Key vendor analysis



PART 14: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ptstb3/global_robotic

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716