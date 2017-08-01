TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Route1 Inc. (Route1) (TSX VENTURE: ROI)(OTCQB: ROIUF), a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Route1 Security Corporation is working with the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence (NCCoE) in the National Cybersecurity Center of Excellence Derived Personal Identity Verification Credentials Building Block to develop practical, interoperable cybersecurity approaches that address the real-world needs of complex Information Technology (IT) systems. By accelerating dissemination and use of these integrated tools and technologies for protecting IT assets, the NCCoE will:

-- enhance trust in U.S. IT communications, data and storage systems; -- reduce risk for companies and individuals using IT systems; and -- encourage development of innovative, job-creating cybersecurity products and services.

NIST does not evaluate commercial products under this Consortium and does not endorse any product or service used. Additional information on this Consortium can be found at http://nccoe.nist.gov/projects/building-blocks/piv-credentials.

DerivID is Route1's implementation of Derived Personal Identity Verification (PIV) Credentials. PIV credentialing initially focused on authentication through traditional computing devices, such as desktops and laptops, where a PIV card would provide a common authentication through integrated smart card readers. Today, the proliferation of mobile devices that do not have integrated smart card readers complicates PIV credentials and authentication. DerivID leverages patent-pending technology for securing cryptographic credentials; more specifically, the critically sensitive Private Key Material.

Route1 shares the vision that there are broad applications of the Derived Credential concept beyond the PIV related use-cases within government operations, as the requirement for securing Identity Cryptographic Credentials in the mobile space without encumbering the end user is in high demand.

-- Critical Infrastructure is one of the target markets for Route1 and we believe that DerivID could fulfill the security requirements of these non-government organizations in the context of PIV-interoperable Credentials. -- E-governance, including Government-to-Customer applications present many opportunities for solutions to use cases where strong multifactor authentication is required. -- The concept of Personal Identity Verification also applies to the commercial sector - and not just in banking and finance. One of NCCoE's objectives is to aid in the transition of government standards into the commercial space.

DerivID

DerivID is a derived credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users seamlessly, simply and securely.

DerivID is the ideal solution for validating the identity of mobile users: government employees and contractors who need to access networks and applications or to digitally sign documents and more, in a secure manner. Part of the Route1 suite of patented security solutions, DerivID leverages deployed and fully accredited infrastructures (DEFIMNETs) that are available to DOD and civilian government, making DerivID seamless and simple to deploy and scale.

Unlike other derived credentials solutions, DerivID eliminates vulnerabilities associated with brute force attacks, including dictionary attacks. It also enables the detection and prevention of multiple sign-in attempts. DerivID is designed to integrate and actively function with multiple Certificate Authorities on the Federal Bridge. It integrates seamlessly with leading MDM and EMM providers and supports the following Apps: native, MDM/EMM, and custom. APIs are available for custom mobile App development.

Route1 believes its current technologies, as well as its research and development work, can drive innovation and progress and the collaboration with NCCoE gives us the opportunity to make a contribution to enhanced cybersecurity.

About Route1 Inc.

Route1 Inc. is a world-leader in secure data protection technologies and user authentication for government and enterprise. Route1 solutions enable the workforce to be more productive and more flexible without compromising system access, data-at-rest, or data-in-use. The Company's suite of patented enterprise security solutions combines best-in-class authentication, data security and secure communications with streamlined administration tools, running on a proven, trusted infrastructure. From mobile access to business continuity to best-in-class full system encryption, Route1 offers the most effective, affordable methods to secure the digital fortress, while meeting or exceeding the highest standards for government and industry. Route1 has Full Authority to Operate from the U.S. Department of Defense, the U.S. Department of the Navy, the U.S. Department of the Interior, and other government agencies. The Company is also trusted by enterprise security teams in the banking, healthcare, legal and education sectors, among others. With offices in Washington, D.C., Boca Raton, FL and Toronto, Canada, Route1 serves public and private sector clients around the world. Route1 is listed on the OTCQB in the United States under the symbol ROIUF and in Canada on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ROI. For more information, visit: www.route1.com.

