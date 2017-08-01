sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,25 Euro		+0,431
+0,64 %
WKN: 860180 ISIN: FR0000121972 Ticker-Symbol: SND 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
EURO STOXX 50
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
66,87
67,08
18:09
66,90
67,10
18:09
01.08.2017 | 17:16
(5 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Home Electrical Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are ABB, Eaton, Legrand & Schneider Electric

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Home Electrical Consumables Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global home electrical consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Home Electrical Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is home energy management systems (HEMS). HEMS are a system of devices installed in residential buildings for the provision of feedback on the electricity consumption patterns and power consumption data for individual appliances. These systems also perform pre-programmed functions such as maintaining the temperature of houses.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the rising need for energy conservation. There is a continuous surge in electricity generation worldwide owing to growing population and urbanization. Due to this reason, utilities are running plants at full capacity to generate more power from the existing infrastructure. With the increase in power production, there is also a simultaneous gradual increase in power prices due to investments made by power companies in T&D equipment, the addition of newer power resources, increase in commodity prices, and geopolitical factors.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high rivalry and unorganized sector. The global home electrical consumables market gives an opportunity to both the large international vendors as well as many regional vendors to operate in the market. Major vendors such as Honeywell have over the time created a brand recognition for their products across the globe. However, such major vendors still face fierce competition from regional vendors, especially from China and India, which are the two largest markets for home electrical consumables.

Key vendors

  • ABB
  • Eaton
  • Legrand
  • Schneider Electric

Other prominent vendors

  • Emerson
  • Havells India
  • Hengtong Electric
  • Koninklijke Philips
  • MENNEKES
  • Palazzoli Group
  • SCAME PARRE

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01 Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6cs7nc/global_home

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire