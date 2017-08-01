Global Home Electrical Consumables Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.7% by 2021: Key Vendors are ABB, Eaton, Legrand & Schneider Electric

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Home Electrical Consumables Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global home electrical consumables market to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Home Electrical Consumables Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is home energy management systems (HEMS). HEMS are a system of devices installed in residential buildings for the provision of feedback on the electricity consumption patterns and power consumption data for individual appliances. These systems also perform pre-programmed functions such as maintaining the temperature of houses.

According to the report, one driver in the market is the rising need for energy conservation. There is a continuous surge in electricity generation worldwide owing to growing population and urbanization. Due to this reason, utilities are running plants at full capacity to generate more power from the existing infrastructure. With the increase in power production, there is also a simultaneous gradual increase in power prices due to investments made by power companies in T&D equipment, the addition of newer power resources, increase in commodity prices, and geopolitical factors.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high rivalry and unorganized sector. The global home electrical consumables market gives an opportunity to both the large international vendors as well as many regional vendors to operate in the market. Major vendors such as Honeywell have over the time created a brand recognition for their products across the globe. However, such major vendors still face fierce competition from regional vendors, especially from China and India, which are the two largest markets for home electrical consumables.

Key vendors



ABB

Eaton

Legrand

Schneider Electric



Other prominent vendors



Emerson

Havells India

Hengtong Electric

Koninklijke Philips

MENNEKES

Palazzoli Group

SCAME PARRE



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01 Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by product



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6cs7nc/global_home

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716