At its meeting of 25 July 2017, the Board of Directors of Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO) decided, in accordance with the 17th and 19th resolutions approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of 25 July 2017, to authorise the Group's Chief Executive Officer to implement a share buyback programme. Pursuant to this authorisation, a mandate was granted to an investment services provider to purchase shares of Rémy Cointreau SA.

The purpose of the buyback programme is to enable the following transactions to be performed, in decreasing order of priority: 1. To cancel shares as part of a capital reduction ; 2. To cover obligations in respect of marketable securities giving access to capital ; 3. To cover obligations in respect of the allocation of free share programs to employees and/or Directors and Officers of the Company and/or companies related to it.

The investment services provider may purchase, on the dates it deems appropriate, up to a maximum of 500,000 shares under pricing conditions authorised by the Shareholders' Meeting of 25 July 2017 in the 17th resolution.

This buyback programme will end at the latest on 29 December 2017.

Rémy Cointreau reserves the right to stop the buyback programme.

This decision does not affect the performance of the liquidity contract signed by the company.

The description of the share buy-back programme (detailed in the chapter 7.3.4, pages 199-202 of the Registration Document, filed with the AMF under number D.17-0667) and the text of the above-mentionned 17th and 19th resolutions are available on the Group's website www.remy-cointreau.com - section Finance ».

