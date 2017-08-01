Regulatory News:

Veolia Environnement (Paris:VIE) announces that the english version of the Update to the 2016 Registration Document is available on its website at www.veolia.com/en/regulated-information. A hard copy of the English version of the Update to the 2016 Registration Document shall be provided free of charge on request.

This update incorporates the 2017 half-yearly financial report.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170801006390/en/

Contacts:

Analyst and institutional investor contacts:

Ronald Wasylec Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 76

Ariane de Lamaze Tél +33 (0)1 85 57 84 80

Terri Anne Powers (USA) Tél +1 630 218 16 27