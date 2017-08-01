Amphenol Telect nears release of high-density fiber panel that changes how networks connect

LIBERTY LAKE, Washington, Aug. 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --A revolution in fiber distribution and cable management is coming for network infrastructure.

Amphenol Telect, a leader in fiber optic technology innovation, today unveils a high-density fiber distribution chassis with cable management features that change the way networks connect.

"We've developed a panel that hits the high-density port numbers networks need to mobilize 5G internet and keeps fiber cable management efficient and simple," says Walt Takisaki, Amphenol Telect Director of Product Development.

"We've gone the extra mile to keep fiber organized, protected and out of the way of the ports. It allows us to achieve a maximum termination density, maintain correct bend radius integrity and minimize strain on the jumpers."

Amphenol Telect has developed a scalable platform with:

Cable routing links

Total front and rear access

Inline adapters

Flexible module capacity

The chassis is designed to fit a variety of network environments, including enterprise, telecommunications and cable TV.

"The entire Amphenol Telect team is incredibly excited to get this product onto the market," says Telect General Manager Wayne Williams. "We believe this chassis will help providers move into the next generation of networks with a proven, scalable solution that reduces your costs and improves your network capacity."

C2LINX, shipping to early access customers in September 2017, adds to the already diverse fiber optic portfolio Amphenol Telect offers its customer base.

Amphenol Telect looks beyond what's possible in fiber optic networks. Challenging the status quo since 1982, Amphenol Telect designs and manufactures products that link networks together and protect our customers' fiber investments. We are driven by the principles of innovation and customer service. The company, based in Liberty Lake, WA, places fiber-optic and power-management solutions around the globe on communication service-provider networks, enterprise and utility networks, and data centers.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation is one of the world's largest designers, manufacturers and marketers of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. Amphenol has a diversified presence as a leader in high growth areas of the interconnect market including: automotive, broadband communications, commercial aerospace, industrial, information technology and data communications, military, mobile devices and mobile networks.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541223/Amphenol_Telect_C2LINX_1RU.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/541222/Amphenol_Telect_Logo.jpg