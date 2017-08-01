St Helier, Jersey, 2017-08-01 20:15 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Black Earth Farming Ltd announces that as of 1st of August 2017, the total number of shares outstanding in Black Earth Farming Ltd amounts to 222,106,356 with one vote for each share.



At the end of July, the number of shares in the Company was 212,279,981. The total numbers of shares outstanding increased by 9,826,375 shares, or 4.63%, in August and will accordingly result in an equal number of SDRs as a result of the Company's long-term incentive programs. The Company's long-term incentive programs were established by the Board and approved at the AGMs in May 2012 and in May 2015.



For additional information, please contact:



Richard Warburton, Chief Executive Officer, + 7 985 208 24 01, richard.warburton@BlackEarthFarming.com



This information is information that Black Earth Farming Ltd is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the CEO set out above, at 20:15 p.m. CET on 01 August 2017.



About the Company:



"Black Earth Farming Ltd. (Jersey) is a farming company that until recently operated in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq Stockholm. The Company has recently sold its agricultural land assets and the board has proposed to distribute the proceeds from the sale and remaining funds to its shareholders and thereafter to liquidate the company.Black Earth Farming Ltd. (Jersey) is a farming company operating in Russia. Its shares are listed as depository receipts on Nasdaq OMX Stockholm. The Company develops and farms agricultural land assets primarily in the fertile Black Earth region in southwest Russia. Black Earth Farming has gained a strong market position in the Kursk, Tambov, Lipetsk and Voronezh areas, controlling some 246,000 hectares of what is possibly some of the world's most fertile soil. In 2016, Black Earth Farming harvested approximately 135,000 hectares, effectively making it one of the world's largest public farming companies by cropped area. The Company's main products are wheat, corn, barley, sunflower and potatoes.



Corporate website: www.blackearthfarming.com



For subscription to Company Announcements, please contact us at: svetlana.abakumova@blackearthfarming.com



If you do not want to receive Black Earth Farming Ltd. announcements, please send an e-mail to the same address.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=640102