Global IGCT Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6% by 2021: Key Vendors are ABB, Infineon Technologies & Mitsubishi Electric

The Global IGCT Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global IGCT Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the increased demand for silica gel coating. A growing trend among IGCTs is silica gel coating. Silica gel is used as a coolant in as IGCTs generate a lot of heat during operations. This is done to avoid disconnection between the IGCT chip, and the bonding wire. The environmental temperature of the IGCT chips should be kept in the range of -40°C to 55°C.



According to the report, one driver in the market is the increasing demand for power electronic devices. Power ICs are commonly used for high-frequency range, high power amplification, and microwave radiation applications. The growth of power ICs in fields such as industrial, ICT, and aerospace and defense applications can be attributed to several high-power and high-frequency applications such as radio frequency (RF) communication, high-frequency wireless communication, satellite communication, and electronic warfare.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is the wide bandgap (WBG) semiconductor materials. WBG semiconductor materials are materials that allow devices to perform at high voltages, high temperatures, and high switching frequencies. WBG materials such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) have good thermal conductivity, and these can be exploited in power semiconductor devices. These WBG materials are considered more efficient than the existing silicon devices because operating at high temperature eradicates the need for outer cooling, and higher switching frequencies result in lesser noise.

