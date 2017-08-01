Global Industrial Ethernet/IP Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Beckhoff, HMS, Moxa, Rockwell Automation & RTA

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Industrial Ethernet/IP Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global industrial ethernet/IP market to grow at a CAGR of 16.51% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Industrial Ethernet/IP Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is the increasing demand for automotive Ethernet. Automotive Ethernet is a physical network of wired connections used to connect all the components used inside a car. Basically, the electronics or the components being used inside the car are getting more complicated with the advancement in technology, implementation of sensors, automatic controls, and interfaces with higher bandwidth requirements.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increased penetration of ethernet networks in process industries. The use of Ethernet/IP was low during the base year. However, it is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to its capacity to transfer data at high-speed. The complex devices with sensors and controllers installed in the factory floor are proving to be suitable for Ethernet/IP. In addition, multiple process automation suppliers are supporting the installation. The majority of the process field devices communicate with each other through SCADA, DCS, and PLC, which are presently employed with Ethernet protocols to connect local as well as wide area networks.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing popularity of wireless technology. Wireless technology includes WLAN (wireless local area network), Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi, and is gaining popularity in the market, especially in the case of industries as it eliminates the need for cabling and reduces the cost to a good margin. Trends in wireless technology have witnessed a stable growth since 2015 and are expected to grow further during the forecast period owing to the flexibility of implementation. Wireless technology enables the experts to work with BYOD (bring your own device) solutions, be it a smartphone or a tablet, and are responsible for controlling machines at the manufacturing level.
Key vendors
- Beckhoff
- HMS
- Moxa
- Rockwell Automation
- RTA
Other prominent vendors
- Belden
- CISCO
- Huawei
- Innovasic
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Molex
- NetModule
- Utthunga
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by solution
PART 07: Market segmentation by coverage
PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user
PART 09: Geographical segmentation
PART 10: Decision framework
PART 11: Drivers and challenges
PART 12: Market trends
PART 13: Vendor landscape
PART 14: Key vendor analysis
PART 15: Appendix
