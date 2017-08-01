sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 01.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

138,45 Euro		-0,992
-0,71 %
WKN: 903978 ISIN: US7739031091 Ticker-Symbol: RWL 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCKWELL AUTOMATION INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
137,78
138,31
21:09
137,77
138,32
21:09
01.08.2017 | 20:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Industrial Ethernet/IP Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2021 - Key Vendors are Beckhoff, HMS, Moxa, Rockwell Automation & RTA

DUBLIN, August 1, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Industrial Ethernet/IP Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global industrial ethernet/IP market to grow at a CAGR of 16.51% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Industrial Ethernet/IP Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is the increasing demand for automotive Ethernet. Automotive Ethernet is a physical network of wired connections used to connect all the components used inside a car. Basically, the electronics or the components being used inside the car are getting more complicated with the advancement in technology, implementation of sensors, automatic controls, and interfaces with higher bandwidth requirements.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased penetration of ethernet networks in process industries. The use of Ethernet/IP was low during the base year. However, it is expected to rise during the forecast period owing to its capacity to transfer data at high-speed. The complex devices with sensors and controllers installed in the factory floor are proving to be suitable for Ethernet/IP. In addition, multiple process automation suppliers are supporting the installation. The majority of the process field devices communicate with each other through SCADA, DCS, and PLC, which are presently employed with Ethernet protocols to connect local as well as wide area networks.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is growing popularity of wireless technology. Wireless technology includes WLAN (wireless local area network), Bluetooth as well as Wi-Fi, and is gaining popularity in the market, especially in the case of industries as it eliminates the need for cabling and reduces the cost to a good margin. Trends in wireless technology have witnessed a stable growth since 2015 and are expected to grow further during the forecast period owing to the flexibility of implementation. Wireless technology enables the experts to work with BYOD (bring your own device) solutions, be it a smartphone or a tablet, and are responsible for controlling machines at the manufacturing level.

Key vendors

  • Beckhoff
  • HMS
  • Moxa
  • Rockwell Automation
  • RTA

Other prominent vendors

  • Belden
  • CISCO
  • Huawei
  • Innovasic
  • Mitsubishi Electric
  • Molex
  • NetModule
  • Utthunga

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by solution

PART 07: Market segmentation by coverage

PART 08: Market segmentation by end-user

PART 09: Geographical segmentation

PART 10: Decision framework

PART 11: Drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Key vendor analysis

PART 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b5mrz3/global_industrial

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire