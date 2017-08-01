Debt Resolve, Inc.: Debt Resolve Adds Dino DeAngelis to Board of Directors

WHITE PLAINS, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Debt Resolve, Inc. (OTC PINK: DRSV) (the "Company") announced today that Alfredo (Dino) DeAngelis has joined the Company's Board of Directors effective July 28, 2017. Mr. DeAngelis has more than 25 years of experience in corporate and structured finance, including restructuring and turnaround management. He is currently a partner in Gapstone Group LLC, a Wall Street firm offering corporate and structured finance advisory services, including mergers and acquisitions.

"I am very pleased to be joining Debt Resolve's Board of Directors," Mr. DeAngelis said. "Having consulted for the Company over the past few years, I am very excited about its new business strategy focused on building companies in the Healthcare Receivables and Federal Student Loan industries, both among the fastest growing segments of the debt industry. I look forward to working with the other Board members to continue developing appropriate financial strategies for the Company, assisting in governance, and maximizing the resources needed to grow."

"The Board of Directors of Debt Resolve is extremely pleased that Dino DeAngelis has joined the Board," said William M. Mooney, Chairman of the Board of Directors. "Having assisted the Company previously and as an industry expert in mergers and acquisitions as well as financial restructuring, Dino can provide strong guidance for the board's strategic planning efforts."

Mr. DeAngelis is replacing Gary T. Martin, who is retiring from the Board after five years of unwavering support and service to the Company. Chairman Mooney stated, "The recent improvement in the Company's performance was largely due to Mr. Martin's strategic influence on Debt Resolve. We have worked closely together over many years and his service will be greatly missed."

Mr. DeAngelis will be joining current Board members William Mooney Jr. (Chairman), Bruce E. Bellmare, James Brakke, Raymond A. Conta, and Stanley E. Freimuth.

About Debt Resolve, Inc. (www.debtresolve.com)

Debt Resolve, through its Settl.it family of products, provides original creditors as well as third party collectors with a patent-protected cloud based online bidding system for the negotiation and settlement of consumer debt, and solutions effective at every stage of collection and recovery. Debt Resolve's majority owned joint ventures, Progress Advocates LLC and Student Loan Care LLC, provide document preparation services for federal student loan modification and consolidation. The company is publicly held, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol DRSV and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

SOURCE: Debt Resolve, Inc.