TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Superior Plus Corp. ("Superior") (TSX: SPB) is pleased to announce that it has closed the previously announced acquisition of the assets of Yankee Propane Inc. and Virginia Propane Inc. for an aggregate purchase price of approximately US $31.5 million. The amount of the purchase price payable on closing of approximately US $27.5 million was paid with cash from Superior's credit facility.
About the Corporation
Superior consists of two primary operating businesses: Energy Distribution includes the distribution of propane and distillates, and supply portfolio management; and Specialty Chemicals includes the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals.
For further information about Superior, please visit our website at www.superiorplus.com.
Contacts:
Beth Summers
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(416) 340-6015
Rob Dorran
Vice President, Investor Relations and Treasurer
(416) 340-6003
Toll Free: 1-866-490-PLUS (7587)
www.superiorplus.com