Investor Network: Investor Calendar Invites You to the Amarin Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast Live on Wednesday, August 2, 2017

BEDMINSTER, NJ and DUBLIN, IRELAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 1, 2017 / Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) will host a conference call and live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Wednesday, August 2, 2017 at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

Live Event Information

To participate, connect approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the beginning of the event

Date, Time: August 2, 2017 at 8:00 AM ET

Toll Free: 877-407-8033

International: 201-689-8033

Live Webcast: http://www.investorcalendar.com/event/16156

or www.amarincorp.com

Replay Information

The replay will be available beginning approximately 2 hours after the completion of the live event, ending at midnight Eastern on August 16, 2017.

Toll Free: 877-481-4010

International: 919-882-2331

Replay ID#: 16156

Webcast: www.investorcalendar.com or www.amarincorp.com

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Amarin's product development program leverages its extensive experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. Amarin's clinical program includes a commitment to an ongoing outcomes study. Vascepa® (icosapent ethyl), Amarin's first FDA approved product, is a highly-pure, omega-3 fatty acid product available by prescription. For more information about Vascepa visit www.vascepa.com. For more information about Amarin visit www.amarincorp.com.

