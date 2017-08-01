TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Maricann Group Inc. (MARI, Maricann or the "Company") and McKesson Canada Retail Banner Group (MCK "McKesson"), consisting of independent pharmacies of Guardian, IDA, Medicine Shoppe Canada, Remedy's Rx and Proxim, comprising 2,116 pharmacies out of 10,572 (20.01% NAPRA) total pharmacies in Canada, have agreed to a primary collaborative partnership through a joint initiative to create a pharmacy services program that enables pharmacists to counsel and appropriately educate patients in relation to medicinal cannabis.

By establishment of this education program for pharmacists to counsel patients, McKesson will expand the patient awareness of treatment options with their health care team, primarily through pharmacists to provide expert information to patients.

Maricann and McKesson will work together to advocate for pharmacies to be the preferred access point for medicinal cannabis based on pharmacists' critical role in working with physicians and patients in understanding the multi-synchronistic opportunities in multi-medication patients. Maricann and McKesson will work together to assist patients in achieving their desired therapeutic goals while always keeping their safety paramount.

The letter of intent will form the basis of a definitive agreement to be executed by both parties at a future date. Details of that agreement will be announced upon completion.

"McKesson is a global supply chain and healthcare services company. We view our collaboration as a leap forward, not only for Maricann, but the medicinal cannabis sector as a whole. The destigmatization of cannabis, as complimentary medicine continues, now with the support and expertise of your pharmacist." Ben Ward - CEO of Maricann.

Maricann, which has federal licenses in Canada to cultivate, extract, formulate and distribute cannabis, is rapidly expanding its Canadian production, based in Norfolk County ON, adding 20,000 kg of dry flower production to come online in early 2018, and an additional 35,000 kg of production to come online in late 2018.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Toronto, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario, Canada where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada and Dresden, Saxony, Germany. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a fully funded 217,000 sq. ft. (20,159 sq. m) build out, to support existing and future patient growth.

For more information about Maricann please visit our website at www.maricann.ca

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements in this document contain forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes", "expects", "may", "desires", "will", "should", "projects", "estimates", "contemplates", "anticipates", "intends", or any negative such as "does not believe" or other variations thereof or comparable terminology. No assurance can be given that potential future results or circumstances described in the forward-looking statements will be achieved or will occur. By their nature, these forward-looking statements, necessarily involve risks and uncertainties, including those discussed herein, that could cause actual results to significantly differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the view of the Company with respect to future events, and are based on information currently available to the Company and on assumptions, which it considers reasonable. Management cautions readers that the assumptions relative to the future events, several of which are beyond Management's control, could prove to be incorrect, given that they are subject to certain risk and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: fluctuations in operating results; the impact of general economic, industry and market conditions; the ability to recruit and retain qualified employees; fluctuations in cash flow; increased levels of outstanding debt and obligations under a capital lease; expectations regarding market demand for particular products and the dependence on new product development; the impact of market change; and the impact of price and product competition. Management disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

