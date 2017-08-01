This Professional Package Includes Everything Cinematographers Need to Start Shooting, Including Lens, Media, Batteries, Software and More

RED Digital Cinema announced today that its RED RAVENCamera Kit is now available exclusively through Apple.com and available to demo at select Apple Retail Stores. This complete handheld camera package features a diverse assortment of components from some of the industry's top brands, including:

RED RAVEN 4.5K camera BRAIN

RED DSMC2 Touch LCD 4.7" Monitor

RED V-Lock I/O Expander

RED 120 GB RED MINI-MAG

Two IDX DUO-C98 batteries with VL-2X charger

G-Technology ev Series RED MINI-MAG Reader

Sigma 18-35mm F1.8 DC HSM Art

Nanuk heavy-duty camera case

Final Cut Pro X

foolcontrol iOS app for RAVEN Camera Kit

The RED RAVEN Camera Kit is available for $14,999.95. Customers can buy this package or learn more at Apple.com and select Apple Retail Stores.

"We are very excited to work with Apple on the launch of the RED RAVEN Camera Kit, available exclusively through Apple.com," said Jarred Land, President of RED Digital Cinema. "The RED RAVEN Camera Kit is a ready-to-shoot professional package that gives content creators everything they need to capture their vision with RED's superior image capture technology."

The RAVEN 4.5K is RED's most compact camera BRAIN, weighing in at just 3.5 lbs. This makes it a great choice for a range of applications including documentaries, online content creation, indie filmmaking, and use with drones or gimbals. The RAVEN is equipped with a 4.5K RED DRAGON sensor, and is capable of recording REDCODE RAW (R3D) in 4.5K at up to 120 fps and in 2K at up to 240 fps. RED RAVEN also offers incredible dynamic range, RED's renowned color science, and is capable of recording REDCODE RAW and Apple ProRes simultaneously-ensuring shooters get the best image quality possible in any format.

The RED RAVEN Camera Kit also includes Final Cut Pro X which features native support for REDCODE RAW video, built-in REDCODE RAW image controls, and the most complete ProRes support of any video editing software. Together with the free RED Apple Workflow software, Final Cut Pro allows professional video editors to work quickly and easily with RED RAVEN footage on MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac Pro systems.

All RED cameras feature a modular design that empowers customers to dial in their ideal configuration for any production environment. Customers looking to outfit their RAVEN with additional accessories should go to www.red.com.

About RED Digital Cinema

RED Digital Cinema is a leading manufacturer of professional digital cameras and accessories. In 2006, RED began a revolution with the 4K RED ONE digital cinema camera. By 2008, RED released the DSMC (Digital Stills and Motion Camera) system that allowed the same camera to be used on features like the "The Hobbit" trilogy and "The Martian", Emmy-winning shows like "House of Cards", and magazine covers such as "Vogue" and "Harper's Bazaar". The cameras of RED's DSMC2 line RED RAVEN, SCARLET-W, RED EPIC-W, and WEAPON combine compact and lightweight design, superior image quality, incredible dynamic range, modularity, and cutting edge performance including up to 8K resolution. In 2017, RED's newest 8K sensor, HELIUM, set the new image quality standard with the highest DxOMark score ever.

