MADISON, WI--(Marketwired - August 01, 2017) - Madison Asset Management announced today that Institutional Shareholder Services, Inc. ("ISS"), a leading independent proxy advisory firm, is recommending investors support ALL of management's positions and reject those of the dissident shareholder (Karpus). Specifically, ISS recommended voting as follows:

• FOR the reorganization of the Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund (NYSE: MSP) into the Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund (NYSE: MCN)

• FOR MSP's Board nominees and

• AGAINST shareholder proposals to: a) terminate the investment advisory agreement and b) self-tender shares.

Reorganization of MSP into MCN

With regard to the proposed reorganization, ISS concluded, "The funds have identical investment objectives and substantially similar policies, and annual fund operating expenses paid by MCN shareholders are expected to decrease. Therefore, support for the reorganization is warranted." ISS also noted that the shareholders should benefit from greater liquidity and from having a fully independent board.

Election of Nominees

With regard to MSP's Board nominees, ISS determined that "Votes on management's white proxy card aligned with all the board's recommendations are warranted." They also stated that maintaining the current board is justified given the fund's TSR (Total Shareholder Return) outperformance and narrowing discount.

Shareholder Proposals

In response to the shareholder's proposals, ISS concluded that the shareholder did not make a compelling case that the drastic actions of terminating the adviser or conducting a significant self-tender were warranted. ISS stated, "Given that the fund [MSP] has delivered positive absolute returns to its shareholders; outperformed the BXM Index; steadily improved relative to peers in terms of TSR performance; and that the fund's discount to NAV has narrowed since January 2016 -- suggesting the board's efforts aimed at improving performance and narrowing the discount appear to be paying off -- shareholder support for a self-tender offer for all of the fund's outstanding common shares is not warranted at this time."

Finally, ISS recommends that shareholders do not vote using the Green proxy card submitted to them by the dissident shareholder.

*Permission was neither sought nor obtained from ISS for using excerpts from their report.

