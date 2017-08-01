TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- VVC Exploration Corporation ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE: VVC) is pleased to announce that the Proxy Materials, comprising of the Notice and Information Circular booklet and a Voting Form, for the Company's upcoming Annual General Meeting of shareholders (AGM) have being mailed to shareholders. Registered Shareholders of the Company should be receiving a Proxy Form and Non-registered Shareholders should be receiving either a Voting Instruction Form ("VIF") or a Proxy Form. The Proxy Materials were filed on SEDAR and are available for download at www.sedar.com and from the Company's website at www.vvcexpl.com/investors/agm.

The only matters to be presented at the AGM are the appointment of the auditor and election of directors. Management is recommending the election of all the current directors of the Company with the addition of a new nominee, Mr. Scott Anthony Hill. Shareholders are encouraged to read the Information Circular for particulars of the proposed resolutions. The terms used in this news have the same meanings as those defined in the Information Circular.

The AGM will be held in the Chianti Room of the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites - Montreal Airport in Dorval, Quebec, at 10 am on Friday, August 25, 2017. Following the formal part of the AGM, shareholders will be provided with a presentation on the Company and its corporate strategy for next year, including an update on the Samalayuca Project in Mexico and other Company activities. Management will also be available to answer pertinent questions from shareholders, subject to respecting the Securities Laws regarding "Selective Disclosure".

The AGM is open to all shareholders of the Company, however only Registered Shareholders and their designated Proxyholders can vote in person at the AGM. Non-registered Shareholders wishing to attend the AGM and vote in person must appoint themselves as Proxyholder and submit their Proxy Form or VIF at least 48 hours before the AGM. For expediency purposes, most shareholders of the Company, whether they attend the AGM or not, generally vote by proxy and appoint one of the designated Management Proxyholders to act as their Proxyholder at the AGM.

If you plan to attend the AGM and wish to stay overnight at the Marriott Fairfield Inn & Suites - Montreal Airport, please call directly to make a reservation with Dominic Cloutier (Tel: 877-731-2424). There are a limited number of rooms being held for VVC shareholders. Identify yourself as part of the VVC group to receive the reduced rate being offered on a first-come-first-serve basis.

About Scott Anthony Hill

Mr. Hill brings a wealth of financial expertise to the Board of VVC. Since May 2007, he has been the Chief Financial Officer of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), responsible for all aspects of accounting, treasury, finance, tax, investor relations, business development, mergers & acquisitions, business controls, internal audit, human resources, real estate, enterprise risk and insurance. Prior to that, Mr. Hill was Assistant Controller of International Business Machines (IBM) where he directed and consolidated IBM's worldwide financial forecasts and measurements, working closely with their CEO, CFO and all global business units and corporate functions.

"The Board is honoured that Mr. Hill has accepted to be nominated for election as a director of the Company, he brings significant expertise which will be extremely, as we refine our corporate strategy for the benefit of all our shareholders," said Terrence Martell, Chairman of the Board of VVC.

About VVC Exploration Corporation

VVC is a Canadian exploration and mining company with projects in Mexico and Canada, including the Samalayuca copper property in Chihuahua State, and gold and silver prospects in Sonora and Sinaloa States, Mexico. The Company also has a grassroots gold/VMS prospect in the Timmins area of northern Ontario.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Michel J. Lafrance, Secretary-Treasurer

