Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Solid Second Quarter 2017 Results

Operational and Financial Overview

($ millions, except where noted) 3 Months Ended June 30 (unaudited)

6 Months Ended June 30 (unaudited)



2017

2016

2017

2016

Conventional Pipelines revenue volumes (mbpd)(1)(2) 692

648

692

659

Oil Sands & Heavy Oil contracted capacity (mbpd)(1) 975

880

975

880

Gas Services revenue volumes net to Pembina (mboe/d)(2)(3) 172

133

171

123

Midstream Natural Gas Liquids ("NGL") sales volumes (mbpd)(1) 124

132

148

136

Total volume (mboe/d)(3) 1,963

1,793

1,986

1,798

Revenue 1,166

1,027

2,651

2,044

Net revenue(4) 451

429

1,005

823

Operating margin(4) 355

327

762

642

Gross profit 276

248

657

485

Earnings 124

113

339

215

Earnings per common share - basic and diluted (dollars) 0.26

0.25

0.75

0.48

Adjusted EBITDA(4) 303

291

666

560

Cash flow from operating activities 362

273

688

544

Cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(4) 0.90

0.70

1.72

1.42

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities(4) 275

235

583

444

Adjusted cash flow from operating activities per common share - basic (dollars)(4) 0.68

0.60

1.46

1.16

Common share dividends declared 205

187

396

359

Preferred share dividends declared 19

16

38

30

Dividends per common share (dollars) 0.51

0.48

0.99

0.94

Capital expenditures 475

380

1,184

755

Acquisition



566





566























3 Months Ended June 30 (unaudited)

6 Months Ended June 30 (unaudited)



2017

2016

2017

2016

($ millions) Revenue(5)

Operating

Margin(4)

Revenue(5)

Operating

Margin(4)

Revenue(5)

Operating

Margin(4)

Revenue(5)

Operating

Margin(4)

Conventional Pipelines 197

147

177

127

385

281

352

255

Oil Sands & Heavy Oil 50

36

47

34

104

72

99

67

Gas Services(5) 87

66

64

46

179

136

117

83

Midstream(5) 117

104

142

118

337

269

256

232

Corporate



2

(1)

2





4

(1)

5

Total 451

355

429

327

1,005

762

823

642



(1) mbpd is thousands of barrels per day. (2) Revenue volumes are equal to contracted plus interruptible volumes. (3) Revenue volumes converted to mboe/d (thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day) from million cubic feet per day ("MMcf/d") at 6:1 ratio. (4) Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures." (5) The amounts presented for Midstream and Gas Services consist of net revenue (revenue less cost of goods sold including product purchases). Refer to "Non-GAAP Measures."

Project Highlights

Placed $2.8 billion of new projects into service at the end of the second quarter under budget and either on time or ahead of schedule on an aggregate basis, with all new assets operating successfully as expected;

of new projects into service at the end of the second quarter under budget and either on time or ahead of schedule on an aggregate basis, with all new assets operating successfully as expected; Entered into an arrangement agreement with Veresen Inc. ("Veresen") to create one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in Canada with a pro-forma total enterprise value of approximately $33 billion ; and

with a pro-forma total enterprise value of approximately ; and Proceeded to the front end engineering design phase for a proposed integrated propylene dehydrogenation and polypropylene production facility.

Financial Highlights

Generated second quarter and year-to-date earnings of $124 million and $339 million , a 10 percent and 58 percent increase, respectively, over the same periods of the prior year;

and , a 10 percent and 58 percent increase, respectively, over the same periods of the prior year; Realized adjusted EBITDA of $303 million during the second quarter and $666 million year-to-date during 2017, four percent and 19 percent higher than the second quarter and first half of 2016, respectively;

during the second quarter and year-to-date during 2017, four percent and 19 percent higher than the second quarter and first half of 2016, respectively; Recorded cash flow from operating activities of $362 million and $688 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 , an increase of 33 percent and 26 percent, respectively, from the same periods of the prior year. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities increased by 17 percent and 31 percent to $275 million and $583 million in the second quarter and first half of 2017 compared to the respective periods in 2016; and

and for the three and six months ended , an increase of 33 percent and 26 percent, respectively, from the same periods of the prior year. Adjusted cash flow from operating activities increased by 17 percent and 31 percent to and in the second quarter and first half of 2017 compared to the respective periods in 2016; and On a per share (basic) basis during the three and six months ended June 30, 2017 , cash flow from operating activities increased 29 percent and 21 percent, respectively, compared to the same periods of the prior year.

Operational Highlights

Gas Services generated record quarterly revenue volumes of 1,033 MMcf/d in the second quarter of 2017, an increase of 30 percent compared to the second quarter of 2016;

Conventional Pipelines' second quarter revenue volumes increased to a record 692 mbpd in 2017 compared to 648 mbpd in the second quarter of 2016; and

Employees worked almost 800,000 hours in the second quarter of 2017 with no employee lost time injuries while executing quarterly capital expenditures of $475 million .

Business Highlights

Executive Comments

"We've had solid operational and financial results over the first half of the year," said Mick Dilger, Pembina's President and Chief Executive Officer. "On a year-to-date basis, we've reached new volume records in our Conventional Pipelines and Gas Services businesses, which have contributed to beating records in almost all of our financial metrics including adjusted EBITDA, adjusted cash flow from operating activities and adjusted cash flow from operating activities per share. We've also continued to achieve safety and operational excellence with another quarter of zero lost time employee incidents."

"As we announced at the end of the second quarter, I am very proud we placed over $2.8 billion of projects into service, with the entire portfolio coming in under budget and either on time or ahead of schedule," continued Mr. Dilger. "These new assets have begun generating significant incremental cash flows, which will positively impact our financial results going forward."

"We're working to complete our remaining growth portfolio slated to come into service over the balance of the year and are excited to have entered into the front end engineering design phase of our proposed propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility," added Mr. Dilger.

"We've also made great strides in working towards closing the previously announced strategic acquisition of Veresen," said Mr. Dilger. "On July 11, 2017, Veresen's shareholders voted overwhelmingly to approve the transaction, followed by approval from the Court of Queen's Bench. Looking ahead, we are well on our way to fulfilling our goal of reaching our projected 2018 adjusted EBITDA of between $2.55 and $2.75 billion, assuming successful completion of the Veresen transaction."

Strategic Business Combination Announcement

On May 1, 2017 , Pembina and Veresen announced that they entered into an arrangement agreement where Pembina offered to acquire all the issued and outstanding shares of Veresen (the "Transaction") to create one of the largest energy infrastructure companies in Canada . The Transaction is valued at approximately $9.7 billion (including Veresen's debt and preferred shares) and the combined company will have a pro-forma total enterprise value of approximately $33 billion . On July 11, 2017 , Veresen's common and preferred shareholders voted to approve the Transaction at a special meeting of Veresen shareholders. More than 99 percent of Veresen's outstanding common and preferred shares voted at the meeting were in favour of the Transaction. On July 12, 2017 , the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta approved the Transaction. Completion of the Transaction is subject to final acceptance of the Toronto Stock Exchange and approval under the Canadian Competition Act. Pembina and Veresen currently expect the Transaction will close late in the third quarter or early in the fourth quarter of 2017, subject to receipt of the remaining approvals. Upon closing of the Transaction, Pembina intends to increase its monthly dividend by 5.9 percent to $0.18 per common share.

New Developments in 2017 and Growth Projects Update

Pembina's Phase III pipeline expansion was placed into service on June 30, 2017 , ahead of schedule and under budget from the expected $2.4 billion capital cost. The Phase III expansion added an incremental 420 mbpd of capacity between Fox Creek and Namao, Alberta and allows Pembina to improve operational efficiencies by transporting four distinct hydrocarbons through segregated pipelines;

, ahead of schedule and under budget from the expected capital cost. The Phase III expansion added an incremental 420 mbpd of capacity between and and allows Pembina to improve operational efficiencies by transporting four distinct hydrocarbons through segregated pipelines; The Company's third fractionator at Redwater was placed into service on June 30, 2017 , aligning with the Phase III pipeline expansion. Pembina's Redwater complex now has an aggregate fractionation capacity of approximately 210,000 bpd. This project was brought into service ahead of schedule and under budget;

was placed into service on , aligning with the Phase III pipeline expansion. Pembina's complex now has an aggregate fractionation capacity of approximately 210,000 bpd. This project was brought into service ahead of schedule and under budget; At Pembina's Canadian Diluent Hub, on June 30, 2017 , additional condensate connections were placed into service on time and under budget. The facility is capable of delivering approximately 400 mbpd of condensate to regional third-party diluent pipelines. By the end of 2017, Pembina will have 500,000 barrels of above ground storage in operation and additional third-party condensate connections;

, additional condensate connections were placed into service on time and under budget. The facility is capable of delivering approximately 400 mbpd of condensate to regional third-party diluent pipelines. By the end of 2017, Pembina will have 500,000 barrels of above ground storage in operation and additional third-party condensate connections; In May 2017 , Pembina announced the execution of 50/50 joint venture agreements that include key binding commercial terms in support of the proposed propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility as well as the formation of a new entity, Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation. The new entity is currently proceeding with front end engineering design and has also selected the technology for both the propane dehydrogenation and the polypropylene portions of the facility. In the event of project sanctioning, the facility would be constructed in close proximity to the Company's Redwater fractionation complex;

, Pembina announced the execution of 50/50 joint venture agreements that include key binding commercial terms in support of the proposed propane dehydrogenation and polypropylene facility as well as the formation of a new entity, Canada Kuwait Petrochemical Corporation. The new entity is currently proceeding with front end engineering design and has also selected the technology for both the propane dehydrogenation and the polypropylene portions of the facility. In the event of project sanctioning, the facility would be constructed in close proximity to the Company's fractionation complex; Pembina is continuing to progress its Phase IV and Phase V expansions of its pipeline infrastructure. Phase IV will add capacity between Fox Creek and Namao, Alberta and Phase V will add capacity between Lator and Fox Creek, Alberta ;

and and Phase V will add capacity between Lator and ; Pembina is progressing infrastructure development in the Duvernay area. For Pembina's 100 MMcf/d Duvernay I plant, all major equipment has been set on site with significant mechanical and electrical field work now complete. For the associated field hub, the sales product pipelines have been installed with all equipment set on site and significant electrical field work now complete. Pembina also previously entered into a 20-year Duvernay infrastructure development and service agreement;

area. For Pembina's 100 MMcf/d Duvernay I plant, all major equipment has been set on site with significant mechanical and electrical field work now complete. For the associated field hub, the sales product pipelines have been installed with all equipment set on site and significant electrical field work now complete. Pembina also previously entered into a 20-year infrastructure development and service agreement; Pembina continues to advance construction of infrastructure in support of North West Redwater Partnership's refinery and has completed over 90 percent of the overall project; and

In April 2017 , Pembina signed a non-binding letter of intent identifying Watson Island, Prince Rupert , as a potential site for a west coast propane export terminal.

Dividends

Declared and paid dividends of $0.17 per qualifying common share for the applicable record dates in April, May and June 2017 ; and

per qualifying common share for the applicable record dates in April, May and ; and Declared and paid quarterly dividends per qualifying preferred shares of: Series 1: $0.265625 ; Series 3: $0.29375 ; Series 5: $0.3125 ; Series 7: $0.28125 ; Series 9: $0.296875 ; Series 11: $0.359375 ; and Series 13: $0.359375 to shareholders of record on April 28, 2017 .

About Pembina

Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline Corporation is a leading transportation and midstream service provider that has been serving North America's energy industry for over 60 years. Pembina owns and operates an integrated system of pipelines that transport various products derived from natural gas and hydrocarbon liquids produced primarily in western Canada. The Company also owns and operates gas gathering and processing facilities and an oil and natural gas liquids infrastructure and logistics business. Pembina's integrated assets and commercial operations along the majority of the hydrocarbon value chain allow it to offer a full spectrum of midstream and marketing services to the energy sector. Pembina is committed to working with its community and aboriginal neighbours, while providing value for investors in a safe, environmentally responsible manner. This balanced approach to operating ensures the trust Pembina builds among all of its stakeholders is sustainable over the long term. Pembina's common shares trade on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges under PPL and PBA, respectively. Pembina's preferred shares also trade on the Toronto stock exchange. For more information, visit www.pembina.com.

