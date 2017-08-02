CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Blackbird Energy Inc. (TSX VENTURE: BBI) ("Blackbird" or the "Company") announces that Ron Schmitz, who currently sits on Blackbird's board of directors, has been appointed interim Chief Financial Officer following the resignation of Jeff Swainson as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary.

As a current director and audit committee member who previously served as Chief Financial Officer of the Company until February 2015, Mr. Schmitz has detailed knowledge of Blackbird's assets, operations and affairs and is well placed to seamlessly rejoin its executive team without any interruption to the Company's day-to-day business or strategic direction. Mr. Schmitz will continue as interim Chief Financial Officer pending a determination by Blackbird's board of directors on a permanent replacement, which will be made in due course and without urgency.

As interim Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Schmitz joins a management team comprised of Garth Braun - President and Chief Executive Officer, Craig Wiebe - Vice President, Exploration, Don Noakes - Vice President, Operations, Ralph Allen -Vice President, Geoscience, Joshua Wylie - Vice President, Land, and Dave Mills - Facility Manager.

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

