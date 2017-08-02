SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/01/17 -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (Konica Minolta), an integral value provider, will provide outsourced services of scanning, conversion and tagging for hardcopy case management documents to electronic documents to government agency. Konica Minolta will digitise up to 7.7 million pages with value up to $673,500 for the contract period including option extension.

The Document Process Outsourcing services echoes government's efforts towards digitalisation by adopting digital technology to boost productivity and make information more accessible.

"With Konica Minolta's digital technologies and solutions, we are happy to serve the needs of government ministry and help boost higher productivity to their work processes and to utilise the data more efficiently and securely," said Jonathan Yeo, General Manager for Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia.

"As a digital global company, Konica Minolta wants to continue add value to customers and help them shift to the workplace of the future, optimise information and repurpose for greater insight," he added.

With digitised documents, errors and manual checks can be reduced and it helps to have proper management of documentation and improve accessibility to information between departments and agencies.

About Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia

Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia is transforming the workplace of the future with its customer-centric solutions and hardware for the digitally connected world. We are committed to create new values for the society with our expertise. From information management to technology enabling tools, the solutions help businesses improve time to information, support mobility, and optimise business processes with workflow automation. Konica Minolta, Inc. has also been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for five years in a row. For more information, please visit http://www.konicaminolta.sg/business/

