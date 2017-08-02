NEW ORLEANS, LA--(Marketwired - August 01, 2017) - Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until August 29, 2017 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Allergan, Inc. (NYSE: AGN), if they sold call options, purchased put options and/or sold equity forward contracts of the Company between February 25, 2014 and April 21, 2014, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

What You May Do

If you sold call options, purchased put options and/or sold equity forward contracts of Allergan and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit http://ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-agn to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 29, 2017.

About the Lawsuit

Allergan and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

The Complaint asserts claims under Sections 14(e), 20A and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 relating to the attempted acquisition of Allergan by Valeant and its affiliates in 2014 in which certain Defendants traded on material non-public information relating to the proposed acquisition, which caused investors to sell call options and equity forward contracts at artificially deflated prices and purchase put options at artificially inflated prices.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.

Contact:

