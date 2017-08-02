

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - United Internet AG (UDIRF.PK) announced the company and Axel Springer plan to create a joint affiliate network by merging their companies affilinet and Awin. United Internet will contribute its affiliate marketing business operated by affilinet to AWIN AG in return for 20 percent of Awin shares. Axel Springer will acquire the shares in AWIN AG currently still held by Swisscom and thus hold 80 percent of AWIN shares after the transaction. The business combination will create the necessary conditions for AWIN AG to prepare a stock market listing.



With 15 offices around the globe, Awin is one of the world's largest affiliate marketing networks and connects customers with brands in 180 countries. Based in Munich, affilinet is a European affiliate marketing provider. affilinet operates in Germany, the UK, France, Spain, the Netherlands, Switzerland and Austria.



The companies said the affiliate marketing business model is based on bringing together advertisers and online publishers. The combined company will be headed by Mark Walters, CEO of AWIN AG.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX