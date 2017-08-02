02.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: Baader Bank (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) AMAG - (Hold/TP EUR 38.00) - Another quarter of growth. Main profit driver was the higher yoy aluminum price Our conclusion - AMAG is in its ongoing growth path. Shipments increase 4.4% yoy. But the main driver for the strong EBITDA was the higher aluminum price which lifted EBITDA in the Metal segment by 63%. The EBITDA per ton increased also in the Rolling segment, but only by 1.7%. - The higher aluminum price and volume had a dampening effect on the operating cash flow. Operating cash flow came in...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...