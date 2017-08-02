The group's local unit AES Tietê, which specializes in hydropower production, has bought a project selected by the Brazilian government in the second 2015 auction. The compnany is now seeking to transfer the project from Pernambuco to São Paulo.

Brazilian power provider AES Tietê, a division of AES Brasil, which is itself a unit of U.S.-headquartered power company AES Corporation, has agreed to acquire a 91 MW solar project in Brazil.

The project was selected by the Brazilian government-run energy agency Empresa de Pesquisa Energética (EPE) in the energy auction (Leilão de Reserva) for large-scale ...

