The high efficiency PV maker has decided not to find a replacement for fellow sponsor First Solar, and instead to get out of the yieldco business.

Two years ago, solar yieldcos were all the rage. SunEdison had led the way with TerraForm Power and Global, and other companies were lining up to create their own vehicles for long-term solar asset ownership. In July 2015, First Solar and SunPower launched a company which was touted as being the best-managed and most secure solar yieldco to date, 8point3 Energy Partners, due to its dual-sponsorship structure.

Now both of 8point3's sponsors are getting out of the business. In April First Solar announced that it would sell its stake in the company, as focuses on manufacturing and specifically switching production over to its large-format Series 6. And today SunPower also announced that it plans to offer its share of the yieldco up for sale.

The company states that this was due to feedback "from the market". "The feedback from the market overwhelmingly was to buy out SunPower ...

