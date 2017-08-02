Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Review and Free Research Report: Kimberly-Clark Reported Q2 Results and Updated its 2017 Outlook

Research Desk Line-up: Procter & Gamble Post Earnings Coverage

Earnings Reviewed

Kimberly-Clark generated net sale of $4.55 billion for Q2 FY17 compared to $4.59 billion for Q2 FY16; noting a decrease of 0.8% y-o-y. The operating profit for Q2 FY17 was $799 million compared to $838 million for Q2 FY16; a decrease of 4.7% y-o-y.

The net income for Q2 FY17 was $540 million compared to $578 million in Q2 FY16; reflecting a drop of 6.6% y-o-y. Kimberly-Clark's net diluted earnings per share (EPS) in Q2 FY17 was $1.49 compared to $1.56 for Q2 FY16; a decrease of 4.5% y-o-y. Cash dividend declared for Q2 FY17 was $0.97 compared to $0.92 in Q2 FY16; an increase of 5.4% y-o-y.

The Company nearly met analysts' consensus estimates of $1.50 per share for Q2 FY17, while it fell short of revenues' estimates pegged at $4.58 billion for the reported quarter.

Segment Information

In Q2 FY17, Kimberly-Clark's personal care segment generated net sale of $2.27 billion compared to $2.28 billion in Q2 FY16; a slight decrease of 0.4% y-o-y. The segment also saw operating profit of $467 million in the reported quarter compared to $455 million in Q2 FY16; noting an increase of 2.6% y-o-y.

In the Consumer Tissue segment, Kimberly-Clark generated net sale of $1.46 billion in Q2 FY17 compared to $1.49 billion in Q2 FY16; noting a decrease of 2% y-o-y. The segment also saw an operating profit of $241 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $275 million in Q2 FY16; a decrease of 12.4% y-o-y.

In its K-C- Professional segment, the Company generated net sales of $810 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $806 million in Q2 FY16; noting a slight rise of 0.5% y-o-y. The segment also saw an operating profit of $163 million in Q2 FY17 compared to $150 million in Q2 FY16; an increase of 8.7% y-o-y.

Kimberly-Clark's Corporate and Other segment generated net sale of $11 million in Q2 FY17 compared to$9 million in Q2 FY16; noting an increase of 22.2% y-o-y. The segment also saw an operating loss of $69 million in Q2 FY17 compared to an operating loss of $63 million in Q2 FY16, reducing the loss by 9.5% y-o-y.

Cash Matters

Kimberly-Clark generated $825 million in cash from operations in Q2 FY17 compared to $860 million in Q2 FY16, marking a fall of 4.1% y-o-y. The Company stated that higher tax payments and lower earnings impacted this change in Q2 FY17, while working capital improved. In Q2 FY17, capital spending was $171 million compared to $177 million in Q2 FY16; noting a decrease of 3.4% y-o-y.

The Company also spent $300 million for share repurchases of 2.3 million shares in Q2 FY17. The total debt stood at $8.0 billion at June 30, 2017, compared to $7.6 billion at the end of 2016.

Outlook

The Company updated a few planning and guidance assumptions for the full-year 2017 including expected net sales and organic sales being similar, or up slightly, on a y-o-y basis; sale volumes anticipated to be up slightly, while net selling prices and product mix, combined, are expected to be down slightly.

Kimberly-Clark also estimated an input cost inflation of $200 million to $300 million compared to the previous estimate of $150 million to $250 million, driven by higher assumptions for pulp costs. The Company has also updated anticipated cost savings of $425 million to $450 million from the company's FORCE program compared to the prior estimate for savings of at least $400 million. Kimberly-Clark also anticipates EPS to be at the low-end of the target range of $6.20 to $6.35.

Stock Performance

On Tuesday, August 01, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $121.69, falling 1.19% from its previous closing price of $123.16. A total volume of 1.65 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 1.59 million shares. Kimberly-Clark's stock price advanced 0.46% in the past six months. Furthermore, since the start of the year, shares of the Company have gained 6.63%. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 20.34 and has a dividend yield of 3.19%. At Tuesday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $43.61 billion.

