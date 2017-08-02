AMTTravel.com Celebrates 20 Years Online as an American Express Travel Representative

AMT, an American Express Travel Representative, Prides Themselves on Delivering Outstanding Customer Service

WEST COVINA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 2, 2017 / The founders of AMTTravel.com, an American Express Travel Representative, are pleased to announce that they are celebrating 20 years online.

To learn more about AMT American Express Travel and the services that they offer, please visit https://www.amttravel.com.





As a company spokesperson noted, there are a number of great reasons for people to use AMT, an American Express Travel Representative when planning their next vacation.

First, the company name is one that people know and is a brand that vacationers trust; AMTTravel.com has earned that trust by delivering excellent service to their clients year after year.

Also, clients will have friendly and experienced Travel Specialists at their fingertips.

"We have established relationships with the top companies in the travel industry, up-to-the-minute tools, and the experience to quickly find what you need," the spokesperson noted, adding that clients will also get top value for their investment.

"Do you like perks? You'll love the surprises in store for you, from discovering you've received a free upgrade, a complimentary bottle of champagne or other little things you can't get when you book travel on your own."

Another reason vacationers are happy to use the services of AMTTravel.com is that they can rest assured that the AMT Travel Insider does all of the legwork. Clients can kick back and relax, spending their time focusing on selecting a travel wardrobe and making personal arrangements for the impending vacation-AMTTravel.com will handle everything else.

"Your AMT, an American Express Travel Representative Insider coordinates the 'total package' - everything is managed on your behalf so you don't have to worry - including your flight, ground transportation, timetables, excursions, packages, exclusives, advice on packing, weather, and currencies are all taken care of so you can enjoy your vacation," the spokesperson noted.

In addition, people who use AMTTravel.com will have access to assistance day and night, worldwide. They will never be a "nameless face" who has booked a trip anonymously through a search engine. Through AMT Travel, an American Express Travel Representative, vacationers will work with a real person who is experienced in the travel industry.

"Travel is what we do. We are AMT Travel Insiders both by education and years of travel, experiencing all seven continents. Let us put that experience to work for you," the spokesperson noted.

Finally, those who work with AMTTravel.com can enjoy Membership Rewards that allow them to earn points for travel and use those points to pay for trips.

"American Express card holders enjoy exclusive benefits, perks and protection when booking their vacation with their American Express card. AMT, an American Express Travel Representative can help," the spokesperson noted.

To watch a YouTube video with more information about AMT Travel, an American Express Travel Representative, please check out https://youtu.be/AiEsglBX_v8.

About AMTTravel.com:

AMT Travel, an American Express Travel Representative, offers a new and fully featured travel website that offers great deals to a number of destinations around the world. To learn more, please visit https://www.amttravel.com.

