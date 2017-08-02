

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) released earnings for its second quarter that climbed compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $13.70 million, or $0.24 per share. This was up from $8.42 million, or $0.15 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.26 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 7.9% to $752.79 million. This was up from $697.51 million last year.



Clean Harbors, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $13.70 Mln. vs. $8.42 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 62.7% -EPS (Q2): $0.24 vs. $0.15 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 60.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.26 -Revenue (Q2): $752.79 Mln vs. $697.51 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 7.9%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX