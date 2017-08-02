Global SFF Board Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5.3%, 2017-2021 with Advantech, ADLINK Technology, Emerson Network Power, Kontron & Radisys Dominating

DUBLIN, August 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global SFF Board Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global SFF board market to decline at a CAGR of 5.36% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global SFF board Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the growing demand for data centers. With the rise in M2M communication, IoT applications are generating large volumes of new data every minute. This data has to be managed, stored, and retrieved in several data centers located worldwide. The growing amount of data in the cloud increases the need for the development of data centers. As the cloud computing platform and services are growing exponentially, telecom network operators and cloud service providers are investing heavily in the construction of data centers worldwide. For instance, in July 2014, Tata Communications announced an investment of $200 million to expand its data center capacity in India to 10 lakh square feet over the next three years.



According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the rapid increase in mobile data traffic. The growing use of tablets, smartphones, and other wireless communication devices has led to a rapid increase in the mobile data traffic. The increase in mobile video content also contributes to the growth of mobile data traffic. By 2021, the amount of mobile data crossing a network will exceed 45 exabytes per month, and video traffic will account for more than 73% of the total data consumed. The increase in video traffic is driven by various factors, such as a large screen size with high resolution that offers an ultra-HD video streaming experience. To improve the network capacity and reduce the cost per bit, mobile network operators are increasingly focusing on enhancing the network infrastructure.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing technological complexity of SFF boards. The increasing technological complexity of SFF boards is a major challenge faced by SFF board manufacturers. Electronic device vendors are developing faster, smaller, and more efficient products because of the growing demand for consumer electronics, computers, and communication devices. This is encouraging semiconductor manufacturers to increase the development and adoption of new technologies. The technological complexity of SFF boards is increasing with the integration of more features and functions in SFF boards to meet the growing demands of end-users. This makes the designing of SFF boards difficult for manufacturers and leads to a delay in production and increase in expenditure.

Key vendors



Advantech,

ADLINK Technology,

Emerson Network Power,

Kontron,

Radisys

Other prominent vendors



American Portwell Technology

Eurotech

Mercury Systems

WinSystems



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by end-user



PART 07: Geographical segmentation



PART 08: Decision framework



PART 09: Drivers and challenges



PART 10: Market trends



PART 11: Vendor landscape



