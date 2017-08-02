Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 2, 2017) - Centurion Minerals Ltd. (TSXV: CTN) ("Centurion", or the "Company") is pleased to report that its Ana Sofia agri-gypsum project has achieved sales of approximately 1,000 tonnes of agri-gypsum material at an average price of US$75 per tonne since extraction and processing operations recommenced at the end of June. Centurion's operating partner reports that demand for the Ana Sofia agri-gypsum fertilizer is strong and growing as anticipated.

"Our site crew is to be congratulated for managing a lengthy period of extremely abnormal weather and then launching a successful startup, resulting in our first full month of agri-mineral sales and deliveries. Our near-term objective is to scale-up operations to the processing plant's design capacity." stated David Tafel, Centurion's CEO.

ABOUT THE ANA SOFIA PROJECT

The Project includes an agri-gypsum mine and processing facility having a current design capacity of 4,000 tonnes/month. Gypsum is extracted from near-surface, flat-lying beds within the sedimentary formation that extends throughout the Ana Sofia, Santiago del Estero, Argentina Property. The gypsum rock is fed into primary and secondary crushers, then screened and sorted into two agri-gypsum fertilizer products. The plant is designed to produce both a pellet-sized granular product and a powdered product (each comprised of a minimum 85% gypsum content) that are packaged into one tonne tote bags. Agricultural gypsum (calcium sulfate dihydrate) is a valuable plant nutrient and plays a vital role in maintaining soil structure and nutrient balance in South American soils, providing significant yield increases to crops.

The Project comprises two mining concessions totaling 50 hectares (ha) in size within a larger (approximately 600 ha) exploration permit area. The Project is well situated within a region where other small producers are currently extracting agricultural gypsum and selling to fertilizer distributors and farmers. An initial inferred gypsum resource for the Project was estimated (news releases - October 31; December 16, 2016), to comprise 1.47 million tonnes averaging 94.1% gypsum, using an 85% cut-off grade that is the minimum required gypsum content for commercial-quality agricultural gypsum products in Argentina. For additional updates you can follow our operations at:

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Andrew J. Turner, B.Sc., P.Geol. of APEX Geoscience Ltd., who is the Company's Geological Consultant and is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

ABOUT CENTURION

Centurion Minerals Ltd. is a Canadian-based company with an international focus on the development of agri-mineral fertilizer projects. For additional information on the Ana Sofia project and applications of agri-gypsum, visit our website: www.centurionminerals.com

"David G. Tafel"

President and CEO

For Further Information Contact:

David Tafel

604-683-1991

