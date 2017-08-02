COSTA MESA, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 08/02/17 -- NEMUS Bioscience, Inc. (OTCQB: NMUS) announced that data recently obtained from the company's research and development partner, the University of Mississippi (UM), will be presented on August 12th at the Chemistry and Pharmacology of Drug Abuse Conference supported by the National Institute of Drug Abuse (NIDA) meeting held at Northeastern University in Boston, MA. NIDA is one of the twenty-seven institutes that constitute the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The data will be presented by Dr. Mahmoud ElSohly, professor at the National Center for Natural Products Research at the University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy and co-inventor of the CBD analogue, NB2111. The title of the presentation is: "Differential Modulation of Addiction and Pain by Cannabidiol (CBD) and CBD Derivatives."

The data being presented will review the physiology of plant-derived CBD followed by the therapeutic activity associated with the bio-engineered analogue of CBD in multiple animal studies. The proprietary molecule was discovered at the University and Elsohly Laboratories, Inc. (ELI). Findings from the animal studies point to the superiority of the Nemus proprietary analogue of CBD, NB2111, versus plant-derived CBD in ameliorating pain in a validated mouse (murine) model of chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy using an opioid as an active comparator. Additionally, NB2111 displayed abuse-deterrent activity in a validated animal model of oxycontin addiction. The in vivo research studying the analgesia and anti-addiction profile of NB2111 was led by Dr. Kenneth Sufka professor of psychology and pharmacology at the University of Mississippi, who will also be presenting data from these studies at the Society of Neuroscience meeting in the fall.

"The CBD molecule is best known for its anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective qualities and Nemus is working with our University colleagues to assess multiple therapeutic utilities for this compound, including the development of effective cannabinoid-based analgesics. The global pain market, estimated to be more than $30 billion (Transparency Market Research, 2016), is in need of alternatives to opioid-based medicines," commented Brian Murphy, MD, MBA, the Nemus CEO and Chief Medical Officer.

"NB2111 has demonstrated a unique bioavailability profile in early animal testing with the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier into the central nervous system (CNS). This CBD analogue could possess potential as a therapeutic for diseases of the CNS, as well as an analgesic," reported Dr. Mahmoud ElSohly.

Dr. Murphy noted, "The pharmacodynamic profile of NB2111 could possibly lead to different routes of administration that could be tailored to a particular disease target. Given the range of possible uses, the Company anticipates pursuing strategic alliances to advance some of these indications forward."

ABOUT NEMUS BIOSCIENCE, INC.

The Company is a biopharmaceutical company, headquartered in Costa Mesa, California, focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics for significant unmet medical needs in global markets. Utilizing certain proprietary technology licensed from the University of Mississippi, NEMUS is working to develop novel ways to deliver cannabinoid-based drugs for specific indications, with the aim of optimizing the clinical effects of such drugs, while limiting the potential adverse events. NEMUS' strategy will explore the use of natural and synthetic compounds, alone or in combination. The Company is led by a highly qualified team of executives with decades of biopharmaceutical experience and significant background in early-stage drug development.

For more information, visit http://www.nemusbioscience.com.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF MISSISSIPPI

The University of Mississippi, the state's flagship institution, is among the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity in the Carnegie Classification. The university has a long history of producing leaders in a variety of fields including public service, academics, research, health care and business. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school, nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy, and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action.

